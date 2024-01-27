Parents raise concerns over PPS decision to relocate students during school building repairs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland parents are still left with questions as the district announces its in-person learning plans for hundreds of students whose school buildings were left with extensive damage from last week’s storms.

Students at the impacted PPS schools will return to in-person learning next Tuesday, Jan. 30, but each one has a different plan in place.

Some parents say the latest time out of school feels like one hit after another.

“We were out for a month with the strike then we were back for like two weeks, then winter break, then this happens a couple weeks after,” Markham parent Jennifer Crow said.

With extensive winter storm damage to multiple buildings, Portland Public Schools will temporarily relocate hundreds of students.

Forest Park Elementary will head into portlables next week until Feb. 5 when their building is repaired after boiler issues. Kelly Center Head Start will move to Kelly, Whitman, and Woodmere elementary schools, likely until mid-February, possibly later. Robert Gray Middle students will move to Jackson Middle, likely until late February. Markham Elementary students will be split between four elementary schools – Capitol Hill, Hayhurst, Maplewood, and Reike — until late February, with Jackson Middle serving as the transportation hub.

Crow has a first grader at Markham and says while she’s glad they’ll return to in-person, she’s concerned about the impact of consolidating three first grade classes into two.

“We’ve consistently had three first grade classes at Markham all year, they’ve been a great size, we’ve had about 20 kids per class. Now, that’s going to be condensed into two so now we’re going to have first grade classes and also kindergarten classes with 30 students. My biggest concern is how are we going to ensure that they’re getting enough one-on-one time with their teachers when we’re in classes of 30 students,” Crow said. Even with the third teacher from Markham floating between the two of them, between the two classes, how are we going to ensure that our kids are getting enough time with their teachers when we’ve got 30 of them in a class.”

On Saturday, state representatives Daniel Nguyen and Dacia Grayber – who serve in the districts where the schools are located – will host a public meeting, joined by the PPS chief of staff, as well as a school board member, going over relocation plans and answering questions.

“I think anyone who can help the parents make sure that we’re getting frequent updates from PPS and concrete answers is very helpful in that respect,” Crow said.

Burst pipes caused extensive damage at Robert Gray Middle School in Portland. The school will likely be closed until mid-February. Photo released January 23, 2024, PPS

Pipes were damaged at Markham Elementary in Portland during the winter storm. The school will likely be closed until mid-February. Photo released January 23, 2024, PPS

In a statement ahead of Saturday’s event, Rep. Nguyen said:

“During this time of uncertainty, I am committed to ensuring PPS families and staff have timely and meaningful information needed to understand next steps. I have heard from many constituents emphasizing in-person learning, nutrition service and safety for students and staff.

I thank Jonathan Garcia for making time to meet with the community personally and this is the beginning of the conversation, not the end. Many families are still struggling with dislocation and damage to their homes in addition to this temporary closure. I am committed to working with the community on a path forward.”

Crow says she’s thankful for state leaders getting involved, but extra grateful for the school staff this past week.

“A lot of us parents at Markham want to show our appreciation and our thanks to our staff, our administration and our principal for just doing everything they can this week. I know that they’re working overtime. They stood out in the rain trying to pass out Chromebooks in the rain so we could get online learning started,” Crow said. “Thank you to the whole Markham family for coming together this week and doing everything we can, collectively, to support these kids.”

The public meeting for the Markham and Robert Gray communities is scheduled from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at the Portland Community College-Sylvania Campus at 12000 SW 49th Avenue, specifically in the cafeteria of the Amo De Bermadis College Center. There will be free parking in Lot 7.

