Parents react after federal judge temporarily blocks Ohio’s new social media parental consent law

A federal judge blocked a new state law set to go into effect next week.

The law would give parents more control over their kids’ accounts.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked with a local parent who said they don’t think the law is necessary in the first place.

The goal of the law is to limit kids’ use of social media and make sure parents are aware of exactly what their kids are doing.

The law would require parental consent for children under the age of 16 to create social media accounts, allow parents to delete their child’s accounts if they choose, and platforms that don’t follow the law would face thousands in fines.

A lawsuit filed by the company NetChoice which represents Meta and TikTok pushed back against the law saying it is unconstitutional and rips away parents’ authority.

“I think that should be more the parents’ decision more so than the government,” said Derrick Mann.

This week NetChoice said they are excited that a federal judge ruled to postpone to temporarily block the law.

Mann has three children and knows exactly what they are doing online at all times.

“My kids don’t have TikTok and it’ll be until at least 14, 15,” Mann said.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted knows not every parent is like Mann and feels strongly that the law would protect children, stating in part “I’m very disappointed the big tech companies behind this lawsuit were disingenuous participants and have no interest in protecting our children.”

Others understand taking some more time to properly understand the law before it becomes official.

NetChoice said the law will not be brought up again until a hearing that is set for the first week in February.