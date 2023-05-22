Senior prank at high school in Union County caused tens of thousands in damage

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols at Sun Valley High School after a senior prank left the campus seriously damaged.

While the school district is working to identify and discipline the students who may have been involved, Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with parents about how they feel about the incident.

Several parents said while those involved called it a prank, no one thought it was funny.

The prank, captured on a TikTok video, left the high school with significant and costly property damage resulting in an extensive clean-up and repair process. The district said it happened Thursday night and deputies were able to get everything cleaned up in time for Friday classes.

The sheriff’s office shared a reminder with students and parents, saying entering a school building without permission during non-school hours is considered felony breaking and/or entering and can result in a criminal arrest, damaging property within an educational building is an arrestable offense, and suspects could have to pay for damages.

The school said it resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

‘Hate to think it’s kids doing that to their own school’

Lisa Thomas, an alum of Sun Valley High School, told Channel 9 that she is having a hard time believing this happened.

“I think it’s really disappointing that kids are doing those kinds of stunts right before they are graduating. And hopefully, it’s not kids who go to school here. I would hate to think it’s kids doing that to their own school,” Thomas said.

Some parents said they feel this is just another TikTok prank run amok and that is why they won’t let their children use the app.

“I just don’t think it’s good for him to be sitting there watching short videos all day long. They should be inside or outside playing basketball,” parent Collin Lane told Channel 9.

“They are letting TikTok influence them, and not in a good way,” parent Aquilla Mobley said.

As of Saturday, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident. The school district said it’s unknown how many students will be disciplined.

