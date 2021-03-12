Parents Readers Get an Exclusive Discount on This Maternity Support Belt That ‘Offers Relief in Two Minutes’

AZMED Maternity Belt, Breathable Pregnancy Back Support
AZMED Maternity Belt, Breathable Pregnancy Back Support

Amazon

Included on your list of maternity must-haves should be stretchy clothes, a comfortable pregnancy pillow, a nourishing moisturizer, and items that help support your growing belly. As your body changes, you may find yourself looking for things to help alleviate the pain and discomfort that comes with carrying another human being—and that's where a maternity support belt comes in.

Many pregnant women experience back and pelvic pain at some point through their pregnancy, and using a maternity belt is an excellent way to get extra support where you need it most. The Azmed Maternity Belt is a customer-loved option that has over 8,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers call it "a true lifesaver" and say they "felt relief within two minutes" of putting it on.

The belt provides gentle compression and slightly lifts the belly to take pressure off your back and pelvis. A number of reviewers rave that it improved their mobility—one said it's helped them with "bending over and squatting down" while another said they "feel more mobile and less sluggish."

"For those of you who have been suffering from pelvic/pubic pain, I would recommend this product," wrote a third. "For someone who couldn't even lift up a leg to slide on a pair of pants in the morning, this product has been able to allow me to do my normal daily activities without so much pain."

The belt is lightweight and breathable, and it has an adjustable fit so you can increase compression as needed. One person even claimed the belt helped prevent the early contractions she was experiencing.

While it's normally $40, Parents readers can get an exclusive 40 percent off discount by using the promo code 40PARENTS at checkout (through March 21), which comes to $16 in savings. On top of that, Amazon is offering a $4 off coupon, bringing the price to just $20—50 percent off—for readers.

If you're pregnant or know someone who is, now is the perfect time to buy this maternity must-have and take advantage of this massive discount.

To buy: Azmed Maternity Belt, $19.97 (originally $39.97); amazon.com

