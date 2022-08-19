Parents remain upset about Lamar Middle School sex assault investigation

Parents remain upset about how the investigation into accusations of sexual abuse in the Lamar Middle School ended, a Fort Smith attorney said.

The Arkansas State Police have investigated the accusations of sexual abuse, according to the district. Attorney Joey McCutchen said parents are not happy about the 10-day suspensions for two students.

An alleged audio recording of students in a middle school boys bathroom surfaced in the case. The district reported that students involved in making the recording of the incident received a 10-day suspension. The district has upheld the suspensions..

The school investigated allegations of sexual abuse last semester, conducted an independent investigation by a third party and reviewed all investigative findings submitted by the Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police, the district reported.

The Lamar School is located in Johnson County west of Russellville.

A number of people showed up at a July school board meeting to protest decisions regarding the investigation.

McCutchen said the parents do not think the punishment is harsh enough.

McCutchen stated, “ It is the job of school districts and the Arkansas State Police to protect our children. We do not believe Lamar students, with the exception of the perpetrators, have been protected in the entire process. Parents of the victims are not content with school officials and the Arkansas State Police stating this matter has concluded. Parents of the victims intend to pursue this matter to the legislature and governor if necessary.”

A statement on the Lamar school website reads: While students who suffer due to prohibited conduct have the right to file Title IX complaints, students who have been accused also deserve to have their rights protected. All parties are entitled to the right to privacy and confidentiality as permitted by law. "

A spokesman for the Arkansas State Police said he could not comment on any details of a sexual assault investigation involving children.

