'Parents' rights' groups labeled extremists: SPLC lists these 12 groups as anti-government

The Southern Poverty Law Center is for the first time labeling Florida-headquartered Moms for Liberty and 11 other right-wing “parents' rights” groups as extremist groups in its annual report, released today.

Moms for Liberty and the other organizations are being designated as “anti-government extremist groups,” based on longstanding criteria, explained SPLC Intelligence Project Director Susan Corke. Corke said the grassroots conservative groups are part of a new front in the battle against inclusivity in schools, though they are drawing from ideas rooted in age-old white supremacy.

“[The movement] is primarily aimed at not wanting to include our hard history, topics of racism, and a very strong push against teaching anything having to do with LGBTQ topics in schools,” Corke said. ”We saw this as a very deliberate strategy to go to the local level.”

The new designations are detailed in the SPLC’s annual 2022 Year in Hate and Extremism report.

The 12 new groups brought the total number of active extremist groups included in the 2022 report to 1,225 nationwide. Of those, the SPLC designates 702 as anti-government groups and 523 as hate groups. That’s almost flat from 2021 when the SPLC counted 1,221 extremist groups.

The SPLC is one of the most widely recognized research organizations tracking hate and extremism in the United States. Being added to its watchlist means almost certain notoriety. Over the years, the center has brought new focus to self-described militias, anti-immigrant groups and outright hate groups. The SPLC has also sued hate groups and individual extremists in the civil courts, often with great success.

But the SPLC has also been criticized for designating as extremist some groups that argue they simply take a political position, and has defended itself in lawsuits, including from immigration policy groups it has designated as anti-immigrant hate groups. The organization is currently fighting a lawsuit from Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys and who has argued the SPLC’s hate group designation harmed his career.

Moms for Liberty did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The report also has other findings, including that the so-called “militia movement” declined significantly last year, that antisemitism continues to be a major force animating the extreme far-right and that alternative tech sites aren’t as niche as perhaps might be expected.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is presented "The Sword of Liberty" at the Moms for Liberty National Summit on July 15, 2022, in Tampa.

Moms for Liberty makes the extremist list

Moms for Liberty's national summit: Trump, DeSantis both slated to speak

The Florida-headquartered Moms for Liberty has hit the headlines across the country since its founding in 2021.

The SPLC study concludes the group is part of a broader anti-government movement focused on local politics that sprung up during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Founded by three Florida Republicans, the “social-welfare” nonprofit group can engage in political activity without disclosing its financial backers.

The group pitched itself as a potent grassroots movement of outraged parents, many of whom weren’t active in school politics until COVID-19 restrictions forced them to pay attention. It has sprouted local chapters in at least 40 states, claims more than 100,000 members and has the ear of the Republican establishment: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed their efforts to restrict teaching about race in schools and universities. Critics in Florida slam the group for turning schools into a political battlefield.

That influence solidified the group’s position in national politics. At the end of this month, barely two years after the group came into existence, both DeSantis and former President Donald Trump will speak at Moms for Liberty’s national summit in Philadelphia. The two, likely competitors for the Republican nomination for president, may now compete to win the Moms for Liberty vote.

Despite the national profile, these organizations spread conspiracy theories and operate on the myth that educators are engaged in “Marxist indoctrination” of the nation’s children by imbuing them with dangerous ideas about equality and sexuality, the SPLC said.

While the movement may be reasonably new, it is founded on the same traditional racist, misogynist and homophobic views that brought people out to protest the desegregation of schools in the 1950s and 60s, the SPLC argues.

“Over the past two years, reactionary anti-student inclusion groups have been popping up from coast to coast, claiming to battle for parents’ rights. Just like their predecessors, their rhetoric takes on marked anti-LGBTQ, racist and nationalist themes, excluding from their parental concern large demographic segments of American society,” the report states. “These groups publicize their fight for alleged parents’ rights while simply attempting to maintain absolute authority on issues they oppose.”

The primary focus of these groups has been twofold: They have fought against curriculums that teach about America’s racist and violent history and have more recently taken aim at any educational efforts to teach children about LGBTQ issues. To attract attention and seek new followers, groups like Moms for Liberty promote the canard that left-wing teachers and educators are engaged in a conspiracy to “sexualize” or even “groom” the schoolchildren under their care.

It’s a narrative that has had significant success, the SPLC notes.

Moms for Liberty alone claims to have “flipped” 17 school boards nationwide to parental-rights supportive majorities, the report states. “Almost immediately following elections, many of these boards began making sweeping changes at school board meetings, such as firing superintendents and making curriculum changes,” the researchers found.

“They have just been really successful in leveraging their relationships with school officials, and extremist groups, to put them kind of in a place where they can make sweeping changes for the majority of people, when they're actually in the minority,” said Maya Henson Carey, a research analyst at SPLC.

The SPLC’s standard criteria for determining if a group is anti-government is spelled out on its website:

“An anti-government group is an organization or collection of individuals that — based on its official statements or principles, the statements of its leaders, or its activities — believes the federal government is tyrannical and traffics in conspiracy theories about an illegitimate government of leftist elites seeking a ‘New World Order.’”

The SPLC report notes that at Moms for Liberty’s first national conference, former U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stated “I personally think that the Department of Education should not exist,” a quote that the group then used on its website.

Moms for Liberty joins the ranks of groups including the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters and the United Constitutional Patriots, a self-styled militia that “patrols” the U.S.-Mexico border.

‘Militia’ movement cratering

More: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Stewart Rhodes' unhinged life Vegas parking valet, Yale law graduate, unhinged Oath Keepers leader: Who is Stewart Rhodes?

Largely because of a law enforcement crackdown following the Jan. 6 insurrection, the so-called “militia movement” of armed extremists saw some of the wind taken out of its sails last year, the SPLC found.

Probably the country’s most high-profile armed militia leader, Stewart Rhodes, who founded the Oath Keepers, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy in a Washington, D.C., courtroom late last year, along with a co-conspirator. Last month, Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison — the longest sentence handed down to a Jan. 6 participant.

“The attention brought by the insurrection has done severe damage to the militia movement, driving away members who no longer want to be associated with the day’s violence,” the SPLC report states. Researchers found the total number of armed militia groups nationwide decreased from 92 in 2021 to 61 in 2022.

But that doesn’t mean the threat from organized armed groups has gone away, the SPLC warns. Anti-government rhetoric and beliefs run as deep, if not deeper, today as they have for decades. While organized militia groups may be out of vogue for now, their attraction persists for armed, conspiracy-minded Americans, the report concludes.

“As legal cases run their course through the justice system, militia groups have had to go underground to reorganize and recruit,” it states.

The SPLC report also includes several recommendations for keeping this trend going, including federal and state authorities using existing legislation that outlaws organized militias to hold these groups accountable and keep them from growing.

A version of social network Parler updated to curb incitements to violence has been cleared to return to Apple's App Store. A team at Apple devoted to reviewing whether apps submitted to its App Store conform to its policies has approved a modified version of Parler, which had become popular with conservatives before it was booted off online marketplaces.

The alt-tech space isn’t that alternative

'Heyday' of extremist fundraising Exclusive: Extremists raised $6.2 million on crowdfunding websites in 'heyday' of financing

For years now, since major tech companies started getting serious about enforcing their terms of service and deplatforming extremists in about 2018, a succession of “alt-tech” sites has grown up to cater to extremists, especially on the far-right.

Websites including social media platforms, crowdfunding sites and video-streaming services have grown to accommodate white supremacists and other extremists. And the SPLC’s research shows that these sites aren’t quite as “alternative” as one might assume.

SPLC researchers analyzed data estimating the number of people visiting 12 of these sites, including the message board 4Chan and the far-right social media site Gab.

“Five of the 12 sites that the SPLC analyzed regularly ranked among the top 10% of domains in the United States, according to data from the network security technology company Cisco,” the report states.

The growth of these sites has allowed far-right personalities and propagandists to thrive despite being banned from most of the major tech platforms, SPLC researchers concluded. The report states:

“We found that the majority of “alt-tech” sites, whose purveyors emphasize minimal or nonexistent content moderation, have developed and sustained a dedicated user base. This stability allows hard-right extremists to resist some of the repercussions, such as loss of audience or funding streams, that result from deplatforming.”

October 27, 2021: Tree of Life Synagogue Vice President Alan Hausman wears a Stronger Than Hate yarmulke during a Commemoration Ceremony in Schenley Park, in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. It has been three years since a gunman killed 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue, in America's deadliest antisemitic attack.

Other findings

The comprehensive annual SPLC report includes a number of additional findings, including:

Extremist flyering and propaganda incidents continued to increase in 2022 : The SPLC counted 155 incidents on campuses, 4,739 public propaganda incidents and 169 “banner drops” where groups hung hateful messages on banners in public spaces. Flyering incidents have increased 291% since 2018, the report found.

Hate at public events: As USA TODAY has reported, the SPLC found that hate groups have increasingly descended on public events, primarily targeting drag shows and school board meetings to protest against LGBTQ-inclusive programming.

The so-called “Constitutional Sheriffs” movement continues to foster a dangerously anti-democratic presence within US law enforcement: In 2022, members of the group, who believe that local sheriffs are the highest authority in the country and are not beholden to state or federal law enforcement, began interfering with elections: “Members melded their extremist positions with their law enforcement authority to investigate rogue, conspiratorial allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election and brought doubt into the legitimacy of the 2022 midterm elections,” the report states.

Antisemitism continues to motivate the extremist far-right: “In 2022, Jewish people and spaces were regularly harassed, assaulted, vandalized and threatened,” the report found.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SPLC designates Moms for Liberty an anti-government extremist group