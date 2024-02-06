Parents risk ‘sleepwalking’ into surprise tax bills

Parents face “sleepwalking” into tax bills triggered by just £100 in interest earned from their children’s savings accounts, experts have warned.

Improved savings deals mean a pot of as little as £1,900 could now result in income tax being levied on children’s nest eggs, assuming an interest rate of 5.2pc.

This is because once the interest earned on cash gifted by parents reaches £100 a year, parents must pay tax on the money if they have already exceeded their own personal savings allowance.

The allowance lets basic-rate taxpayers earn £1,000 of savings interest a year tax free. For a higher-rate taxpayer, this drops to £500. Additional rate taxpayers don’t have a personal savings allowance.

A child’s savings pot of just £3,000 would generate £158 in annual interest. This would cost a higher-rate taxpayer who had already exceeded their savings allowance £63 in income tax, assuming the same 5.2pc rate.

A £10,000 savings pot would trigger £210 in taxes, while a £20,000 pot would leave the same taxpayer with a £420 tax bill, according to calculations from the broker AJ Bell.

Laura Suter, of the company, said parents had not needed to worry about such tax bills when savings rates had been “abysmally low”.

But now, she said: “You don’t need to have a huge amount in savings to reach that crucial £100 limit.

“The top children’s easy-access account pays 5.25pc, which means that once you have £1,900 saved you’ll hit that limit.”

“Parents are unknowingly sleepwalking into a surprise tax bill as they aren’t aware they could be taxed for their children’s savings,” she added.

Just one in five parents were aware of the tax rules around saving for their children, according to a survey by the broker.

Another fifth of parents assumed their children’s savings interest was always tax-free.

How to beat the tax trap

The best way to avoid tax on your childrens’ savings is to invest in a Junior Isa. Parents can put up to £9,000 a year into a Junior Isa each year.

While the best rates on offer are slightly lower than those for child savings accounts outside the tax-free wrapper, those putting in significant sums are likely to make up for the lower rates via tax savings.

Parents should also bear in mind that the £100 limit on tax paid on interest also only applies to money gifted by parents, so any cash paid in by grandparents or family friends is exempt.

HMRC advises that parents keep a record of payments made by other people in the event evidence is required.

Other tax-efficient options include Child Trust Funds and NS&I Premium Bonds.

Anna Bowes, of consumer website Savings Champion, said: “Any interest earned on Child Trust Funds has a specific exemption and so is simply tax-free regardless of where the funds came from.

“And prizes from Premium Bonds are not classed as interest, so they are also exempt. It’s just as well, as it would be pretty shocking for a parent to have to pay income tax on a £1m prize.”

Recommended

The simple task that will save you £250 every year

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.