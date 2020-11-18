Parents sentenced for dumping newborn daughter’s body in field

Christian Spencer
·2 min read

The couple ‘didn’t have an emotional connection’ with their daughter

For dumping the body of their deceased 2-month-old daughter in a field and leaving her there to rot, a Wisconsin couple has been sentenced to prison for the heartless crime.

The father, Hezile Frison, 37, will spend two and a half years in prison for his role in the death of his two-month-old baby Jalissa Adams-Frison. The child’s mother, Monica Adams, 22, received a two and a half year sentence and a five-year extended supervision, PEOEPLE reports. The cause of Jalisa’s death is unknown, but investigators suspect it was due to co-sleeping or crib death.

Baby Jalissa is believed to have died at a relative’s home on July 28, 2019, where the couple had also been living according to Madison.com. The unnamed relative was the child’s primary caregiver at the time, and said both Frison and Adams “didn’t have an emotional connection” with their daughter. The parents reportedly had taken their baby while the relative was asleep. When the couple returned to the home without their daughter, they became “argumentative” when questioned about Jalissa’s whereabouts.

Read More: Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, extradited to Wisconsin for fatal shootings of protesters

Jalisa’s aunt Sparkle Diggins reported the child missing in August, 2019.

The couple revisited the dump site several times and when they couldn’t locate the body, they searched the internet for “What type of animals are found in Kenosha” and “What is the only way a parent can not go to jail if a baby dies,” according to the complaint.

Frison and Adams ultimately admitted that Jalisa had died and they placed her in a plastic bag and left it in a field. Investigators never recovered the baby’s body, as the plastic bag had been ripped apart by an animal. Still, there was enough evidence to charge Frison and Adams for the disappearance and death of their child.

The mother pleaded guilty for hiding a corpse, providing false information about a missing person and obstructing police. Frison pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse, providing false information about a missing person and bail jumping, per PEOPLE.

“I don’t hate you. I pray that God [makes] the best decision for you, because I know that you have good in your heart,” Diggins said at Adam’s sentencing in September, the Kenosha News reports. “I know you do, but you have to take accountability for what your part is … That would let Jalisa’s spirit be at peace.”





The post Parents sentenced for dumping newborn daughter's body in field appeared first on TheGrio.

