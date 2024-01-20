Parents sentenced for endangering six children in house of filth

Jan. 20—WILKES-BARRE — A husband was sentenced to state prison while his wife received probation for endangering their six children by residing in an apartment with no heat, no hot water, exposed electrical wires and smeared feces.

The six children, ages 3 to 13, remain in protective custody nearly a year since Wilkes-Barre Township condemned the Metcalf Street apartment of Richard Kevin Rause Jr., 39, and Dana Elizabeth Rause, 29, when the couple was charged by township police with child endangerment.

Richard Rause was further charged with domestic violence toward his wife.

Appearing separately at their sentencing hearings Friday, Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas questioned how any parent would allow children to live inside a residence described as deplorable and horrific.

Lupas said the situation was "inexcusable," hoping the children recover mentally and physically.

Assistant District Attorney John C. Aciukewicz described the unsanitary conditions as one of the worst local law enforcement has ever encountered.

Police in court records say each child had feces and urine stains on their clothing and shoes, dirty and uncut fingernails, poor teeth, matted and dirty hair and skin sores. The apartment was condemned due to interior conditions including feces smeared on walls and floors, rotting or no food, broken pipes and exposed electrical wires.

The only heat source, court records say, was a space heater found by police and township officials on a bed mattress when the apartment was inspected on Feb. 21, 2023, when the children were taken into protective custody.

Lupas sentenced Richard Rause to 18 months to five years in prison followed by two years probation on charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and an unrelated offense of retail theft for stealing items from Wegman's in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Dana Rause was sentenced to four years probation on six counts of endangering the welfare of children.

The couple pled guilty to the charges Dec. 26.

Attorney Al Flora, who represented Dana Rause, said his client attended counseling and parenting classes soon after she was arrested. Flora said the situation "spiraled out of control" as Dana Rause feared her husband who was abusive toward her.

After police arrested the pair, Dana Rause claimed Richard Rause had a bad temper and often beat her, court records say.

Attorney John Donovan, who represented Richard Rause, said his client has attended parenting classes and hopes to maintain a full time job to support his children.

"I promise you, when I get out, I'm going to take care of my family," Richard Rause said.