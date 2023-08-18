Parents sentenced to prison after infant died of fentanyl overdose

ZANESVILLE − The father of an infant who died from a fentanyl overdose will send five years in prison. Marcus Kimbrough pleaded guilty recently to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.

Additionally, the mother of the 9-month-old infant pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of endangering children, both third-degree felonies. Autumn Ripple was sentenced to three years in prison.

Their child died in December 2021 of an fentanyl overdose, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

Ripple called 911 to report her baby was not breathing. The infant was transported to Genesis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Zanesville Police Department detectives found drugs, syringes, metal spoons, drug paraphernalia and a handgun magazine on the bed where the infant was found. Those drugs tested positive for fentanyl.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Parents whose 9-month-old infant died of overdose sentenced to prison