Parents share concerns about Kohl Elementary restraint incident

Apr. 28—Several parents spoke at Tuesday's Boulder Valley school board meeting to share concerns about a principal restraining an 8-year-old boy in 2019 at Broomfield's Kohl Elementary.

During the restraint, Chalkbeat Colorado reported, the principal stood behind the boy while "gripping the boy's crossed wrists until his body went limp, his eyes fluttered, and he foamed at the mouth." The school called 911 and the boy's mother. He began regaining consciousness by the time she arrived. The incident started when the boy began ripping papers and breaking pencils in his classroom.

The boy's mom filed a complaint about how the incident was handled with the Colorado Department of Education. The investigation found the district violated multiple requirements of the state's law on seclusion and restraint. Those included using restraints in a nonemergency situation, failing to comply with the documentation and notification requirements, and not ensuring staff complete training every two years.

It had been three years since the principal had completed the required training, according to the investigation.

The boy's mom, who previously reached a settlement agreement with the school district over the incident, declined to talk to the Daily Camera on the advice of her lawyer. Kohl's principal, Geoff Sandfort, also declined to comment.

Boulder Valley spokesman Randy Barber said the district has addressed the concerns raised by the investigation. Sandfort also recently held two meetings for parents to discuss the incident, he said.

"We're certainly listening to what parents have to say, but this situation is something we believe has been wholeheartedly resolved," he said. "Kohl, and every school in our district that uses the same policies, is a safe place for kids."

But at Tuesday's meeting, Kohl parent Meg West said she's not satisfied with the changes and is concerned the incident only became public knowledge because of the Chalkbeat story.

"A child went unconscious, and nobody was held accountable," she said.

Parent Jenny Miller questioned if other similar incidents have gone unreported.

"School staff should never be a danger that parents have to worry about," she said.

No restraints were reported last school year at Kohl Elementary. Districtwide, 26 restraint reports were submitted for review for that year, all of which involved students who receive special education services, according to the district's annual report.

Yael Cohen, a special education advocate based in Boulder, asked the district at Tuesday's meeting to join with parents who are planning to advocate this summer to ban restraint and seclusion in Colorado. She noted the boy at Kohl could have died.

"Training and awareness doesn't fix this problem," she said.

Recommendations from the investigation included that the district ensure staff members using restraints are retrained every two years, provide additional training to the principal on identifying emergency situations and not using restraint as a form of discipline, and evaluate and strengthen its annual restraint and seclusion reviews.

Barber said the district doesn't agree with everything found in the investigation, including that it wasn't an emergency situation and that the restraint was responsible for the boy losing consciousness. The principal, Barber said, believes the boy was holding his breath during the hold.

But, he said, the district did agree changes were needed at a systems level. Changes the district made include requiring a crisis and intervention training refresher yearly for certain staff members and adding an electronic tracking system. The district also reviewed its crisis intervention protocols, including which holds are allowed.

"This (incident) uncovered information to help us figure out what, on a systems level, we need to do differently," said BVSD Area Superintendent Robbyn Fernandez. "Not only have we taken it really seriously, but we have made substantial changes as a result."