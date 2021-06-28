Parents shoot suspected 'peeping Tom' in NW Harris Co.

The Wrap

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has apologized for running a photo of the wrong deceased “The Young and the Restless” actress during the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys’ In Memoriam segment Friday night. During the moving segment in which the Academy pays respect to those in the industry who have passed away within the last 12 months, Marguerite Ray’s name was flashed on the screen, but it was accompanied by a photograph of Veronica Redd, who is still alive. Ray, who died in Novem