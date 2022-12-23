Parents of siblings killed in alleged DUI collision file lawsuit against Greenfield Union

Dec. 23—The parents of siblings who died a year ago in an alleged DUI crash have sued the Greenfield Union School District because, their lawsuit alleges, it approved bus routes and a stop on heavily traveled roads that "expose students" to a "foreseeable risk of harm."

Caylee Brown, 9, and her brother Jeffrey "J.J." Malone Jr., 19, were standing at a bus stop on Panama Lane in December 2021 when motorist Lisa Gwen Core, 47, veered into eastbound lanes while driving west and struck both siblings, according to the suit.

"This was a tragic incident that claimed the lives of Caylee and J.J.," Chain Cohn Clark attorney Matthew Clark, who represents the parents of the siblings, wrote in a statement Thursday.

The lawsuit says GFUSD failed to account for a potential crash on a high-speed, four-lane road and didn't route the bus stop in a safer place.

"On behalf of our clients, we recently made a claim against the Greenfield Union School District pursuant to the California Tort Claims Act, and in the early portion of next year, we'll have the opportunity to begin discovery into why the school district chose to put a bus stop for elementary-aged students on a busy street with a speed limit of 50 mph," Clark added in the statement.

Superintendent Ramón Hendrix said the district cannot comment on pending litigation.

The speed limit on Panama Lane is 55 mph, the suit filed earlier this month notes. It says the district should have conducted an inspection to learn of the dangerous conditions.

The parents are seeking wrongful death and survival damages under the law, funeral and burial expenses and any other appropriate relief. The amount sought in a jury trial exceeds $25,000. A hearing is scheduled for April 4.

Core has pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murders charges, two gross manslaughter-while-intoxicated charges, a misdemeanor of driving while her license was suspended and an infraction of failing to provide insurance at the collision's scene. A hearing to see if attorneys are ready for trial is set for Jan. 27.

Chain Cohn Clark also represents parents Jeffrey Malone Sr., Candice Brown and Dustin Brown in another civil case against Core. This lawsuit alleges Core was read the Watson Advisal, which warns convicted DUI drivers that driving intoxicated behind the wheel can lead to death, the complaint adds.

Core has two prior DUI convictions. The complaint said she still took prescription medication and then drove while intoxicated — negligence that allegedly led to the deaths of Caylee and Malone Jr.

A civil attorney representing Core could not be reached for comment.

The suit against Core seeks damages stemming from a loss of love, companionship and care after both siblings died; funeral and burial expenses; and any other relief appropriate under the law. A hearing for this case is set for Jan. 13.

During a preliminary hearing in Core's criminal case, a Bakersfield Police Department officer testified she was driving 52 mph right before the crash. Another BPD officer testified he saw pills and pill bottles scattered in her car after the collision.

A Kern County criminalist testified Core's blood tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine, clonazepam and seven-amino clonazepam. The measurement of meth was higher than what the criminalist's machine could calculate, she testified during the preliminary hearing.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.