Parents of sick children will have right to a second opinion under Martha’s rule

Martha Mills, with her mother Merope, who says her daughter ‘lost her life needlessly, far too young’

“Martha’s rule” should give power back to patients, the mother who campaigned for the right to a second opinion has said.

On Thursday the Health Secretary said the Government was committed to introducing changes, following the death of a teenager when physicians failed to heed her parents’ warnings.

Martha Mills died two years ago, aged 13, after doctors missed signs of sepsis and failed to act quickly enough at King’s College Hospital, London,

Her mother Merope met Steve Barclay on Wednesday to discuss making changes to prevent needless deaths.

On Thursday Ms Mills said she was encouraged that Mr Barclay was committed to the introduction of Martha’s rule which would give parents, carers, and families who are concerned about the treatment of their loved ones the right to ask for a second opinion from a separate critical care team at the same hospital.

She said the clinical team caring for Martha repeatedly failed to listen to her concerns.

Martha was in hospital for a pancreatic injury after falling off her bike on a family holiday

An inquest found Martha would have survived if she had received better care and that several opportunities to act were missed.

Ms Mills, said: “I met with the Secretary of State for Health yesterday and welcome the news that he will introduce Martha’s rule across NHS England hospitals. He is prioritising its introduction and is ready to allocate funds to the initiative. It will be one standardised and recognisable right that will become part of patients’ experience on hospital wards.

“A team has been appointed to work out implementation. We appreciate Stephen Barclay’s commitment to work at speed in order to make Martha’s rule happen as soon as possible.

“Our incredible daughter Martha lost her life needlessly, far too young. We hope this new rule will put some power back into the hands of patients and prevent unnecessary deaths.”

On Thursday Steve Barclay told Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are committed to it.” He said health officials were working “at pace” to introduce a system across hospitals.

A Department of Health and Care spokesman said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Martha Mills. We are looking at how patient safety can be improved and what additional measures could help stop tragedies such as this – including exploring the possibility of introducing Martha’s rule.

Next steps discussed

“The Secretary of State is already in discussions with NHS England and the Patient Safety Commissioner and met with Martha’s mother Merope today to discuss next steps.

“Further details will be provided in due course.”

Martha died in 2021 after developing sepsis while under the care of King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in south London.

A coroner ruled in 2022 that she would most likely have survived if doctors had identified the warning signs and transferred her to intensive care earlier.

Martha was in hospital with a pancreatic injury after a fall from her bike while on a family holiday in Wales. King’s is a specialist national referral centre for children with pancreatic problems.

An inquest heard there were several opportunities to refer her to intensive care but this did not happen. The trust has since apologised for mistakes in Martha’s care.

A spokeswoman at King’s said the trust remains “deeply sorry that we failed Martha when she needed us most”.

She said a number of improvements were in place to help identify deteriorating children early, including mandatory sepsis training for all clinical staff in paediatrics.

