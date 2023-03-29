Parents of slain Stagg student sue Stockton Unified, seek damages and security changes

The parents of a student killed at Stagg High School last year allege lax security measures at Stockton Unified were to blame for her death.

The parents of a student killed at Stagg High School last year allege lax security measures led to a killer walking onto campus and stabbing a girl.

The parents filed a lawsuit last week against Stockton Unified School District, seeking money and changes across campuses.

"[The attacker] was able to enter through the unlocked gate, chase students, and try to get into locked doors for several minutes before stabbing Alycia multiple times, resulting in her death," the lawsuit claims.

The parents of freshman Alycia Reynaga — killed in April by an adult who entered the campus with a knife — are suing for negligence, wrongful death, and property liability claims against the district. The lawsuit also names Stagg Principal Brett Toliver and former Superintendent John Ramirez, Jr.

Twenty-five-year-old Miranda Garcia, who describes herself as a family friend, sits near a makeshift memorial outside the fence at Stagg High school where 15-year-old student Alycia Reynaga was stabbed and killed by an intruder at the school on April 18, 2022.

On Wednesday, Stockton Unified spokesperson Melinda Meza said the district increased security measures after Reynaga's death.

"The district has extended fences around the campus, has a security guard at the entrance during school hours, and has added extra Campus Security Monitors," Meza said.

Toliver was unavailable Wednesday, a secretary at Stagg said. Stockton Unified, Toliver and Ramirez Jr. had not filed responses to the allegations as of Wednesday morning, a court records search showed.

Anthony Gray was charged with murder following Reynaga's death. In January, a judge said the Stockton man was incompetent to stand trial. He has been sent to a state hospital for mental treatment before the case continues.

If a doctor deems Gray competent to stand trial, he will be sent back to San Joaquin County.

Were warning signs ignored?

Reynaga's parents argue that a prior attack at a Stockton Unified school and numerous 911 calls to Stagg High in the last decade should have spurred greater action by the district.

After a stabbing in 2019, in which a 13-year-old boy attacked a 14-year-old girl at Rio Calaveras Elementary School, the district "chose not to increase or revise security protocols," the lawsuit claims.

In contrast to the Stagg case, the Rio Calaveras attack involved two students already on campus and occurred on the playground. The boy was arrested at school after the stabbing, and girl recovered from her injuries.

Attacker entered through unlocked gate

Attorneys for Reynaga's parents claim that failures at multiple levels of Stockton Unified's security protocols paved the way for the attack on their daughter.

"On the day of the attack, the south gate through which the killer entered was neither locked nor monitored," the lawsuit states.

Moreover, an employee that formerly guarded the south gate wasn't replaced after his retirement, leaving the position empty for several months, the lawsuit alleges.

Stagg High School security checkpoint unmanned when student was stabbed to death

"Gray was able to enter ... through an unlocked gate, park his car, exit his car with a knife, walk through an unlocked gate, approach Alycia and another female student with the knife, grab both girls and stab Alycia to death," the lawsuit claims.

The events unfolded "without interaction or interference by campus officials or any security mechanism," Reynaga's parents allege.

In August, The Record reported that the south gate was unmanned the day Reynaga was killed. Four of seven security guards employed at Stagg were absent that day due to injuries and illness.

Two Stockton Unified police officers assigned to Stagg were at the school on the day of the attack, The Record reported.

No school safety coordinator

For about a year leading up to Reynaga's death, Stockton Unified lacked an emergency services/school safety program coordinator who would have been responsible for "safety drills, education, and overseeing the district's school safety plans," according to the lawsuit.

Under former superintendent Ramirez Jr., the district eliminated the position and about 70 others, citing lack of money, The Record reported. Ramirez Jr. was resigned in June.

Stockton Unified re-hired Marcus Omlin as school safety coordinator in September 2022, five months after Reynaga's death.

In September 2022, Stockton Unified hired back its former school coordinator through a one-time funding source, The Record reported.

Evidence in support of Reynaga's family's claims against Stockton Unified has not been made available publicly.

