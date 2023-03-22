These Parents Spent Their Daughter's College Fund On Their Son's Wedding — Now She's Suing Them, And It's All Very Messy

The AV Club

Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few months (or you’re more of a Billions stan), you’re probably more than aware that Succession’s fourth and final season begins this Sunday—bringing, hopefully, a whole slew of long-awaited answers with it. Who, in the end, will take over the company? Will Roman finally get to kiss the tall man of his dreams? And will Tom wise up and hold onto his current power position? Or fumble it like he largely has thus far?