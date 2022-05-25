Parents Still Waiting To Identify Missing Children After Texas Elementary School Shooting

Families in Uvalde, Texas, are devastated after a school shooting left 19 children and two adults dead. The alleged 18-year-old gunman went on a rampage shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, according to CNN.

Tuesday night, some parents were still waiting to confirm their child’s identity and locate their missing loved ones, according to Fox 10.

Robb Elementary students Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez and Elijah Cruz Torres were both missing after the shooting Tuesday night.

Parents were instructed by officials to provide DNA samples to assist in verifying the victims, CNN reports.

Officials told parents with missing children that the results of the DNA identification would likely take two to three days and that they would have to wait eight days to access the bodies, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lisa Cazares, 25, attempted to locate a friend’s 11-year-old daughter and called local hospitals without success.

“I checked every hospital. I hope for the best, but this is scary. Your head doesn’t want to go there,” she said, standing in a parking lot anxiously waiting for news, according to the L.A. Times.

Officials identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos who allegedly shot his grandmother before crashing a vehicle near the elementary school, CNN reports.

Ramos’ grandmother is currently in critical condition.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada said the gunman wore body armor and had a rifle and a backpack before entering the school.