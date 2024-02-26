Parents stop stranger carrying their 4-year-old out of Target, California cops say

A stranger is accused of picking up a boy and carrying him outside of a Target store, California police say.

The woman approached the 4-year-old from behind before grabbing him without his permission and carrying him outside the Westlake store, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a Feb. 25 news release shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The woman, however, did not make it far before being confronted by the boy’s parents, police said.

She then put the boy down and ran from the area, according to police.

Police said the woman, described as being about 40 years old, stood about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 323-382-9460.

