Parents stored child’s body in freezer for at least two years, Virginia police say

Hayley Fowler
·1 min read

The parents of a boy in Virginia were arrested after officers discovered his body in their home freezer, according to police and local media reports.

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, are charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child, WWBT reported, citing the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Chesterfield is just outside of Richmond, Virginia, about 60 miles from the North Carolina border.

The charges stem from a tip police received in early May about the child’s body being inside the home, according to WWBT. Police identified the child as Eliel Adon Weaver.

Eliel was under 5 years old when he died, WTVR reported, and the cause of death is unknown.

Liz Carron, a spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Police Department, told WRIC his body is believed to have been in the freezer for more than two years.

“She explained that police suspect the parents failed to administer aid to the child and concealed his body sometime between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018,” WRIC reported.

Another child also lived at the house and has since been put in foster care, according to the TV station.

Police said the Weavers were Eliel’s custodial parents, WTVR reported. DNA testing confirm Dina Weaver is his biological mother but police did not confirm if Kassceen Weaver was the biological father.

Kassceen Weaver has also been charged with the domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female. According to WTVR, that female was Dina Weaver.

The Weavers have been released on bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Craigslist seller tries peddling 28-inch elephant tusk to undercover agents, feds say

Man jailed twice in minutes after offering counterfeit cash for bail, Maine cops say

Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boyfriend accused of killing Texas woman on her birthday as mom listened is sentenced

    “Erin Castro deserved to celebrate many more birthdays with the people who loved her.”

  • Bill Cosby released after sexual assault conviction overturned

    A previous prosecutor had decided not to charge the comic and actor, and he relied on that move to speak freely and give incriminating statements.

  • Capital Gazette murders unfolded on video in open court, devastating family and friends again

    BALTIMORE — With the sanity trial of the gunman who murdered or assaulted their loved ones set to open in minutes, family members steeled themselves for a long day. Scattered across three rows of benches in the largest courtroom in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, family members of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters passed around tissues before the ...

  • Boeing names former Refinitiv executive its new CFO

    Boeing Co. [S: BA] said late Wednesday that Brian West has been named the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 27. West, who will report to Chief Executive David Calhoun, was CFO of Refinitiv since 2018 and prior to that and a few other positions spent 16 years at General Electric Co. . He succeeds Greg Smith, who is retiring in July. Shares of Boeing edged higher in the extended session after the news and ended the regular trading day up 1.6%.

  • Witness: Dad didn't seem interested in missing son search

    A man charged in the death of his 13-year-old son in Colorado nearly a decade ago seemed uninterested in the search for the boy after he disappeared, a witness testified Monday. Mark Redwine, 59, is on trial on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012 while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his home outside the small city of Durango. Redwine told investigators that Dylan was asleep when Redwine woke up that morning and that he returned from errands to find his son gone.

  • Malcolm Johnson’s fatal shooting by Kansas City police sent to prosecutors, MSHP says

    The case will be evaluated by a special use of force committee run by the prosecutor’s office.

  • ‘Solar Earth’ home that’s partly in the actual Earth lists in Connecticut. Take a look

    “This is not your average box!” the listing says.

  • Krispy Kreme raises $500 million after pricing U.S. IPO below range

    (Reuters) -Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme priced its initial public offering well below the planned range to raise $500 million, indicating a lukewarm reception from investors during one of the busiest weeks for stock market debuts in the United States. The company priced 29.4 million shares at $17 each, below the $21 to $24 per share range it had set earlier. The IPO valued it at $2.7 billion.

  • Mexican search-and-rescue team on hold near Florida high-rise disaster

    A number of Mexican search-and-rescue groups called 'topos' - which means 'moles' - emerged from local rescue efforts after the devastating 1985 earthquake that hit Mexico City. "We pray that we would be granted permissions to access the rubble and help the missing persons," said Adrian Salvador Aguirre Macias, 46, who has volunteered with Los Topos Azteca for 14 years.

  • Cities' plea to Biden: Help us lower speed limits

    President Joe Biden frequently promises to get America moving again with new spending on roads and other infrastructure. Pittsburgh city council member Erika Strassburger hopes he can slow things down. Like dozens of other U.S. cities, Pittsburgh is trying to tame automotive traffic and lower the number of pedestrians struck by vehicles, which average 250 per year for the city.

  • Disinformation in Asia; Caribbean Travel Rebound: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Millions of people in some of the worst Covid hotspots in Southeast Asia are in no rush for inoculation or just saying no, swayed by disinformation on social media from both local sources as well as anti-vaccination movements in the U.S.Moderna Inc.’s chairman vowed to keep testing the drugmaker’s Covid vaccine in variant studies and advised against “putting our guard down” as new mutations continue to emerge.Johnson & Johnson expects to start its first teen Covid-19 vaccine study

  • Russian jets 'armed with bombs' accused of 'mock attacks' on Dutch navy ship

    Russian fighter jets have been accused of "harassing" a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea as it carried out "mock attacks," the Defence Ministry of the Netherlands has claimed. Speaking out for the first time since the Dutch ship Zr. Ms. Evertsen accompanied HMS Defender on a patrol in the Black Sea last week, the Dutch ministry of defence accused Moscow of flying Russian planes “dangerously low and close by, performing feint attacks”. It comes after Russia said one of its warships in the Blac

  • She Wanted a New Restraining Order. She Got Shot 4 Times.

    Melissa GeoghaganFor the last two years, Melissa Geoghagan heard horror stories from her friend, Andrea Walker Wright, about her ex-husband.Geoghagan, a 42-year-old middle school teacher, said that soon after her friend’s 11-year marriage to Aaron Wright dissolved in 2019, he began to launch a campaign of harassment against her. She said that several times, Andrea told her, Aaron drove past her house.Andrea even said she feared he put a tracker on her car and a camera in her house, according to

  • Prosecutor: At Idaho Capitol, Bundy, co-defendant decided ‘rules don’t apply to them’

    A jury was seated, and opening arguments and witness testimony took place Monday as Ammon Bundy’s jury trial began.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Cape Cod man allegedly destroyed $10,000 worth of lobsters at fish market, police say

    Public records show the suspect previously owned a business in Sandwich, Massachusetts, at the same location as the fish market and filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

  • Dad, kids found shot dead in blazing home after missing custody hearing, PA cops say

    State police say the father killed the children with a shotgun.

  • Community Rallies Around Mom, Teen Daughter Pulled from Rubble in Fla. Condo Collapse: 'Miracles'

    Angela Gonzalez and her daughter Deven are recovering in the hospital as they await word on their missing husband and father Edgar Gonzalez

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • Traffic Violation Leads To Arrest Of Suspect That Gunned Down Mother Of Six

    A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of a teen suspected of killing a mother of six. Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, because his 2012 Kia Forte didn't have a front license plate, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers ran Rivera’s plates and found he was wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting that killed Carmen Enriquez, 33. Enriquez was killed on June 29, 2020, at around 11 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, a