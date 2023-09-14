Parents, students and staff clash over book ban in Carroll County

Carroll County parents, educators and students are debating what books should be allowed on school shelves after the school system pulled 58 books due to parent complaints. People lined up outside Wednesday's Board of Education meeting to have their voices heard. "I feel like books are a gateway into other worlds and other perspectives and we should not be so fearful of our children reading these books. We should be having these conversations with our children," parent Niki Guinan said.

