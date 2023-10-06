Parents sue after fourth-grader handcuffed at Florida elementary school

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parents of a 9-year-old child with special needs filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Oviedo after body camera showed school resource officers at Stenstrom Elementary School handcuffing and threatening to take him to jail over a tantrum earlier this year.

According to an affidavit released Friday, Oviedo Police Department SRO Yahira Moncada on Feb. 2 called for backup after the fourth-grader began throwing items at school staff and the officer while sitting on the floor, “to see if a male presence would calm him down.”

The 11-page legal complaint filed Sept. 27 states school staff had documented the boy’s physical aggression as a behavior problem and had a “Behavior Intervention Plan” in place that aimed to “not engage in any conversation other than having him complete the task” during his tantrums.

Body camera video released this week shows school employees protecting themselves with foam mats as the child kicked and shouted expletives before Officer Scott Moseley responded to Moncada’s call for backup. Moments later, he handcuffed the child while he and Moncada tried speaking to him, to which he responded with expletives.

“This is why I can’t be an SRO,” Moncada said multiple times throughout the video.

An agreement between Oviedo PD and Seminole County Public Schools cited in the lawsuit forbids the use of handcuffs on students with disabilities before the sixth grade. School staff questioned the decision to cuff the child, but Moncada responded, “[Moseley] can do that because he is on the road.”

The child continued to scream as he was handcuffed and held by Moseley for nearly 15 minutes, with the two officers trying to talk to him throughout.

“Do you even like this school? Because that’s not where you’re going to end up; you’re going to end up leaving this school,” Moncada said.

“I want to [expletive] go,” the child replied.

“You’re not going to go home. … So you want to go to jail?” Moncada asks the child.

Moncada later told the child’s parents they were lucky she didn’t arrest him, according to the legal complaint. The lawsuit filed by his parents, who are identified in court records only by their initials, accuses both officers of battery, excessive force that caused the child to suffer “physical and emotional abuse and injury” and “aggravation of an existing disease or mental defect.”

A request by the Orlando Sentinel the SRO agreement and agency protocols has not been fulfilled as of Friday afternoon. A city spokesperson also has not responded to questions about the incident, though WKMG-Channel 6 reported the incident had not been reviewed internally and both officers remain on duty.

The Kaia Rolle Act, passed in 2021 and named after the girl who was arrested by an Orlando Police Department reserve officer over a tantrum, sets the minimum age of arrest at 7, a compromise after a proposed age of 10 was voted down in the Florida House the previous year. With Florida having the lowest minimum age of arrest of the 26 states that established one, Kaia’s family called on legislators to raise the age to 14, which the National Juvenile Justice Network said is typical of most countries.

In fiscal years 2021-23, more than 2,000 of Florida youth ages 5 to 12 were arrested, making up 5% of all youth arrests, according to the most recent Florida Department of Juvenile Justice data. Of that cohort, 942 were for misdemeanor offenses, most of which were for battery, a likely charge for the child had he been arrested. Black and Hispanic youth are disproportionately represented in those data.

A lawyer for the child’s parents, who are listed with their initials in court records, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

