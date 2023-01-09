Parents sue Union County schools over new academic calendar saying it’s illegal

Parents filed a lawsuit against the Union County Board of Education and its board members saying the district violated the law when adopting the district’s new school calendar.

The board adopted the school calendar in a special remote meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, which lasted 15 minutes without public comment, the lawsuit states.

RELATED: Union County schools to start 2023-2024 school year earlier

The new school year will start on Aug. 9.

State law states that North Carolina schools shouldn’t start earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and no later than June 11, weather permitting.

The complainants said the board intentionally violated the law and could constitute a criminal misdemeanor, which could mean removal from office.

The suit asks for an injunction to prevent the school board from enforcing the calendar.

A business that provides summer camps was also listed as a complainant in the lawsuit because it says it would be harmed by the new calendar.

Channel 9 asked the district for comment and replied, “there are no additional comments at this time.”







