Parents suing over birth injuries to newborn

Aug. 31—Texas Tech Physicians-Permian Basin is being sued by the mother of a baby girl born with severe injuries in July 2022.

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Ector County Court at Law No. 2, Maura Colindres Hernandez was more than 40-weeks pregnant when she went to Medical Center Hospital on July 23, 2022, to have her labor induced.

Her daughter, Alysson, came out breached and suffering from a femur fracture, brachial nerve palsy and hypoxic injury and had to be transferred to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, the lawsuit alleged.

Hernandez's attorneys, Walter Boyaki and Heriberto Ramos, alleged the doctors should have delivered the baby by cesarean section, misdiagnosed her breech position, failed to recognize it was an emergency, caused Hernandez to bleed excessively and failed to provide close post-partum assessment and care for Hernandez.

Hernandez suffered injury to her vaginal wall and the "loss of enjoyment, society and companionship that would have occurred during a normal health childhood with her daughter," the lawsuit stated.

The baby, the attorneys alleged, has suffered a permanent leg and hip injury, brachial nerve palsy and brain hypoxia that will require her to incur extensive medical and rehabilitative expenses in the future.

In addition, the attorneys alleged the baby's future earning capacity will be impacted and she has endured "great physical pain and suffering" and "mental anguish" and will continue to do so.

The attorneys are seeking unspecified damages on behalf of Hernandez and her daughter.

An emailed request for comment was not immediately returned Thursday.