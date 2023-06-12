Parents Survey Finds 59% of Dads Wish They Felt More Seen

A Parents and Verywell Mind survey of 1,600 dads paints a concerning picture of fathers’ overall mental health. How can we help them?

Jovo Jovanovic / Stocksy











In honor of Men's Health Month and Father's Day, Parents and Verywell Mind partnered to survey 1,600 Dads in the US for our Dad's Mental Health Survey to find out how dads are feeling, what's missing from their mental health toolkits, and take a look at the kind of support dads need to ensure mental wellness for fathers everywhere. Check out these helpful resources and insights to help dad long the way.









Data from a recent survey from Parents and Verywell Mind paints a concerning picture of the state of dads’ mental health today.

The survey comprised 1,600 American fathers who were interviewed over a two-week period this spring.

Overall, findings indicate that many dads are hurting and need more support. And when it comes to mental health, many fathers are struggling. Of those surveyed, 2 in 3 dads said they have been at least moderately stressed in the last 30 days, and 43% of dads say at least half their stress is related to child care, with 62% saying the pressure to provide for their family is a major stressor.

Parents and Verywell Mind

The mental load that comes with parenting is taking a big toll on all of us—but dads say its impact on them is being overlooked.

Aaron Gouveia credits his wife for connecting him with his own mental health.

In 2012. Gouveia, 43, was struggling adjusting to life as a new father, but he refused to admit it. He was tough, he thought. He could power through the doldrums. Therapy was for the weak.

Gouveia’s wife had other plans. With consent from her therapist, she asked Gouveia to come to her counseling session under the guise of helping her progress with her mental health. This he could do, he thought, since it was all about her.

Turns out he's hardly alone. While 84% of fathers think it's important to talk to your children about mental health, 45% they feel judged when they talk to others about their mental health, and 75% think there should be more support for fathers when it comes to mental health.



That means there are a lot of fathers who are struggling and need support—but they're not sure where to start, especially given the stigma that comes with issues related to mental health.



Related: We Need to Talk About Dad's Mental Health—And Not Just During Men's Mental Health Awareness Month

Fathers Need to Feel Seen

PARENTS and Verywell Mind

Nearly 83% of respondents say they prioritize their family’s needs over their own. At the same time, 59% of responding dads say they do more childcare and/or parenting than they get credit for. This number is even higher—64%—among respondents with annual income over $75,000.

Put differently: the majority of responding fathers feel underappreciated in their roles as fathers.

These numbers are alarming to Christy Livingston, a family therapist with a private practice in Healdsburg, California.

Livingston says the data suggests fathers are feeling disconnected, which is never a good way to feel.

Dads are a crucial part of many families. “To feel seen is to experience living. We are social beings by nature, and feeling seen helps us feel a part of [something larger than ourselves],” says Livingston. “Feeling seen in a relationship and in a family is huge. Feeling understood, heard, appreciated—all these lead to connection, which, in turn, leads to a more fulfilling life.”

Parents and Verywell Mind

Other statistics reveal a deeper disconnect:

55% of responding dads say they wished their friends and family members checked in on them more often.

51% of respondents say they lost touch with friends and family after fatherhood.

46% say they wished others recognized them more as a parent.

38% say they don’t know how to express their feelings.

27% of responding dads say they never talk to their friends about mental health.

While 67% of responding dads described their mental health over the last 30 days as “very good” or “good,” the remaining 33% described it as “okay,” “bad,” or “very bad.”



The Impact of Gender Roles

What’s behind these numbers? One answer: gender roles.

Of fathers surveyed, 52% believe they are the primary caregiver, including 38% of those with a live-in partner.

Parents and Verywell Mind

While growing numbers of dads have mixed up traditional gender roles in recent years—according to the Pew Research Center, 16% of stay-at-home parents were fathers in 2012, compared to 10% in 1989—antiquated perspectives on stereotypical “dad” duties still could be fueling some of these tendencies. And 2018 numbers from Pew note that about 7% of fathers are stay-at-home dads.

In a 2022 Parents story about the evolution of fatherhood, author Jay Deitcher referred to the stereotypes that result from the rules society places on men as the “man box.”

Gouveia says this was what stunted him for so many years. “In traditional relationships and gender-based arrangements, the dads are more likely to be working outside the home and therefore spending less time on household chores and childcare responsibilities. That creates a default or go-to parent and it's usually not us, which perpetuates the tendency for dads to shrink from these responsibilities,” he says. “Despite some recent incremental progress, we're still supposed to be strong—immovable objects standing strong in the storm. The problem with being a rock is that people will treat you like an inanimate object.”

Parents and Verywell Mind

Anthony J. Nedelman, regional psychology manager at Psych360, a mental health service in the Cleveland, Ohio, area, remembers experiencing this first-hand after his second child was born.

Nedelman recalls a doctor appointment where one of the pediatricians gave his wife a screener for postpartum depression and declined to offer one to him—even after he cited research that indicates men grapple with postpartum depression at nearly the same rates as women.

“The subject of dads’ mental health is always met with skepticism,” Nedelman says. “You always get, ‘What about mom?’ in response. And moms’ mental health is important. But dads’ is, too.”

Related: PSA: Dads Want To Meet Other Parents at the Playground, Too

Fighting Stigmas

This skepticism is represented in the recent Parents and Verywell Mind data as well.

Roughly 45% of responding dads say they feel judged for talking to others about their mental health, and 40% of respondents say they have resisted therapy because they think they don’t need it. One in four responding fathers (25%) who choose not to see a therapist say they did so to avoid being judged negatively by their peers.

Parents and Verywell Mind

What’s more, only 37% of responding dads say they have taken a mental health day in the last year.

(The concept of mental health days certainly is gaining acceptance; a separate Parents and Verywell Mind survey from 2022 addresses this subject with regard to children.)



Part of these stigmas could be connected to shame that spans generations. About 25% of dads who responded to the most recent survey say they weren’t able to talk to anyone about their mental health growing up, and about 78% of respondents said they were more open to talk about their mental health with their kids than they were with their parents growing up.

Overall, 28% of responding fathers said they have been diagnosed with a mental health condition, and 42% have seen a mental health professional or sought treatment for mental health reasons. About 22% said they are currently seeing a therapist or counselor.

Gouveia says he finds therapy invaluable.

“I think if more men knew it was less clinically going over unresolved Freudian feelings and more like talking with a buddy over a beer, then more guys would take advantage of these important services,” he says. “It's so nice to have an hour once a week to talk about whatever I want and whatever I'm feeling to someone who has the time to listen and the knowledge to help me process those feelings.”

Related: These Mental Health Apps Offer On-the-Go Relief for Caregivers, Teens, and Kids

Making a Difference

In addition to shattering these stigmas, there are several ways to make fathers feel like they have more emotional support.

Sports, meditation, video games, and other forms of creative expression are practices that several respondents noted work for them.

Other fathers said a big way to change the landscape is to reject stereotypes and stop maligning dads for failures and missteps.

“My wife tells me about times she’s hanging around other women and it automatically goes to how stupid or inept or lazy their husbands are, and she never participates,” Gouveia says. “That's not to say she doesn't complain about me from time to time, but she doesn't tear me down for sport. Knowing I have a supportive partner who doesn't put up with that stuff makes me feel valued and appreciated.”

Livingston, who has a 4-year-old son, says it’s also important for fathers to advocate for more appreciation. She noted that it can be helpful to increase communication between parents on what each of their goals are for their child or children, how they envision working cohesively with one another, and how they can proactively ask for help.

Related: How the Mental Load Sneaks Into Your Everyday Life—Whether You Realize It or Not

“I like to start with imagining what it would look like and how it would feel to be seen as part of the family,” she says. “From there, it’s important to work toward concrete behavioral changes that can be made in the home. If parents are struggling to come up with ideas, I love the magic wand or miracle question. It may seem silly, but I ask them if they woke up tomorrow morning and all their problems were solved, what would have changed? And how would they know that things had changed?”

She adds that once this communication begins to flow, parents must discuss how they can support it over time. “When we get stuck in homeostasis, making a shift like this feels strange and it is easy to go back to our old ways of thinking and behaving,” she says. “It takes feelings of discomfort to shift out of these very ingrained behaviors and belief systems.”



Related: Project Mental (Un)Load: We Need to Talk About the Unspoken Burdens of Parenthood

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.