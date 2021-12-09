Parents of survivors sue Oxford Community Schools over shooting

The parents of two students who survived the school shooting at Oxford High School Nov. 30 filed a civil lawsuit against the school district on Thursday.

Why it matters: The parents, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, allege the district violated state law and the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection by acting in “reckless disregard” for the victims’ safety.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: The lawsuit claims there was clear evidence that the shooter was planning to cause bodily harm to the students and staff at the school and that the district did not act to prevent a school shooting.

Michigan school officials had the legal grounds to search alleged shooter's backpack and locker but did not do so, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald told CNN on Monday.

A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested and accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people during the shooting.

The 15 year old's parents have also been been arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Go deeper: Prosecutors "haven't ruled out" charging school officials in Michigan shooting

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free