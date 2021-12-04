Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting captured, plead not guilty

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school pleaded not guilty Saturday morning to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Driving the news: James and Jennifer Crumbley were found and captured in the basement of a commercial building in Detroit, Police Chief James White confirmed early Saturday morning, where they were likely "aided in getting into the building," AP writes.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

"They didn't break in. somebody let them in," White said, per Fox 2 Detroit. "We don't know the relationship yet. That's active. That person could face charges."

State of play: A Detroit business owner saw a car connected to the Crumbleys in a parking lot late Friday, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement, per AP.

A woman near the vehicle ran away when the business owner called 911. Detroit police subsequently found and arrested the couple, per AP.

Catch up quick: Lawyers for the Crumbleys on Friday announced that the parents were "returning to the area to be arraigned," after law enforcement officials announced that a search for the parents had been initiated.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference Friday that the charges against the parents stem from their alleged purchase of a handgun for their son.

Ethan Crumbley faces two dozen charges, including murder and terrorism, for the shooting at Oxford High School. He will be charged as an adult.

Go deeper: Prosecutors charge parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.