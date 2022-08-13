Parents tased outside of Arizona school that went into lockdown: police

Several parents were tased outside of a school in Arizona on Friday while it was under lockdown, police said.

The El Mirage Police Department said in a statement on Facebook that Thompson Ranch Elementary School was placed on lockdown following a report that a male had tried to enter the school around 10:30 a.m. with a firearm.

“School staff contacted law enforcement and immediately implemented lockdown protocol,” the post read.

Police said that as law enforcement arrived, the suspect with the gun fled the premises. During the lockdown, officers began clearing the campus of any threats. A package had arrived on the scene, but it was deemed safe by explosives technicians.

“As officers continued to work on clearing the campus, parents began to arrive on [site] at the school. Several attempted to force entry into the buildings past officers. It was at this time that a male began an altercation with officers. Two other individuals joined in the altercation,” police wrote.

“Officers deployed Tasers, taking the three into custody. One person taken into custody was in possession of a handgun.”

Police said that the male subject who had initially tried to enter the school with the firearm was eventually found by law enforcement and detained.

“He is currently being evaluated by mental health professionals, and criminal charges are pending,” police said.

The identities of the parents who were tased were not immediately clear. NBC News reported two of three parents, which included two men and one woman, were tased and all three were arrested.

El Mirage police Lt. Jimmy Chavez said one of parents who was tased was brought to the hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the network.

The Hill has reached out to El Mirage police and Dysart Unified School District for further information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.