Parents, teachers push back on 'Maus' removal

Associated Press

A federal prison employee pleaded guilty Thursday to charges he sexually abused at least two inmates at a women’s prison in California, the first conviction in a wave of arrests at a lockup known to prisoners and workers as “the rape club.” Ross Klinger, 36, is one of four employees, including the warden and chaplain, who’ve been arrested in in the past seven months for sexually abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California. Several other Dublin workers are under investigation.