Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Crump
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;In this image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, walks to check in for his flight back to the US, at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday 18 February 2021&lt;/p&gt; ((Associated Press))

In this image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, walks to check in for his flight back to the US, at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday 18 February 2021

((Associated Press))

Parents at the exclusive private school that Texas senator Ted Cruz’s children attend have demanded his family quarantine when they return to the US after they were pictured without face masks on a controversial Mexican holiday.

Mr Cruz flew with his wife and two daughters to Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday while millions of Texans went without power and clean water, amid an historic winter storm that has caused pipelines to freeze in the state.

After he was pictured flying on Thursday, the senator insisted that he was only travelling with his family and always intended to come back the next day to support the millions of Texas residents affected by the storm.

He later acknowledged that the trip “was obviously a mistake and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it.”

However, Mr Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz, 48, and children Catherine and Caroline stayed in Cancun, in a Ritz Carlton resort costing around $300 (£214) a night.

In stark contrast to the freezing temperatures in Texas on Friday, Ms Cruz was pictured in images obtained by the Daily Mail wearing a bikini on the beach, as the family went without face masks as they lounged on sun beds in the Mexican sun.

Although guests at resorts in Cancun have their temperatures checked upon arrival, they are not required to wear face masks on hotel grounds, except when they use the buffet.

In response to the holiday, parents from the elite St John’s private school in Houston, which Catherine and Caroline attend, demanded that the family isolate after they return to the US.

Although the school introduced a policy last month that required any children at the school quarantine for 7-10 days following international travel, parents have still voiced that the rules must be enforced for the senator’s family.

“At the end of the day, he’s taking this heat for using his children as an excuse for taking a vacation. And that’s a mistake,” a parent of three kids at the school, Lara Hollingsworth, told Politico.

“From a parent standpoint, all I’m asking is the school follow the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, and I need to say I have no reason to believe they won’t,” she added.

Ms Hollingsworth said that many of the parents at the school feel that Mr Cruz displayed “hypocritical behaviour” by going on the trip, as they discussed the decision and the quarantine policy on Friday.

Another mother, Victoria Konar said she does not feel “badly” for him, adding: “You start with the fact that there are people ticked off by those who think they’re the VIPs at this school who don’t want to be bothered to follow the rules because it infringes on their social life.”

While a third anonymous parent told Politico: “It’s enraging to see this politician go out of the country like this and there’s a concern that he would be putting the school at risk if he was trying to sneak out.”

They added: “There are just a huge number of people who are very angry at Ted Cruz, like most people in the United States.”

After the debate around Mr Cruz’s family became heated on Friday evening, administrators of the school’s parents Facebook page disabled comments on the post from January that announced the quarantine policy.

A spokesman for Mr Cruz told Politico that the senator’s “daughters plan to follow the St John’s policy” when they arrive back in the US.

About 13 million Texans are still struggling to access clean water due to the cold conditions, as President Joe Biden is preparing to declare a major disaster for the State, clearing the way for more federal funds to be spent on helping the residents.

Close to 60 deaths have been attributed to the weather across nine US states, as the cold conditions are expected to continue over the weekend.

Since the start of the pandemic, Texas has recorded more than 2.59 million coronavirus cases and at least 42,000 deaths, while Mexico has seen 2.03 million positive Covid-19 tests and 179,000 fatalities.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now more than 28 million people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the US. The death toll has reached 495,816.

The Independent has contacted Mr Cruz’s office for comment.

Read More

Ted Cruz: Clinton hits out at senator for leaving dog as Biden to declare Texas a ‘national disaster’

Ted Cruz ‘left behind’ pet poodle, Snowflake, at ‘freezing’ Texas home during Cancun trip

Damages from winter storm in Texas ‘could approach $50 billion’

Recommended Stories

  • Fox News host mocked after claiming ‘Bible characters’ will face cancel culture

    ‘I tell you, if they start canceling these American presidents, they’re going to come after Bible characters next,’ Bill Hemmer claims in segment

  • Ted Cruz requested police assistance at airport as viral photos showed him flying to Cancun amid winter storm

    Police assist Texas senator as he flees the state despite growing death toll and millions of residents remaining without power

  • People Want Justice For Snowflake, Ted Cruz's Dog Who Did Not Go To Cancun

    Snowflake was left in the care of a dogsitter, a spokesperson said, but a photo of the dog looking sad drew a lot of attention on Twitter.

  • New text messages show Ted Cruz's wife planning Cancún trip while Texas is freezing

    "We may go to Cancun, there is a direct flight at 445pm and hotels with capacity. Seriously," a number identified as Heidi Cruz's wrote. "Seriously."

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 'Texans should continue to demand' Cruz's resignation over his role in the Capitol attack amid intense backlash over Cancun trip

    "If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection ... he could've taken his vacation in peace," AOC said.

  • Repercussions of Ted Cruz Cancún trip?

    “The View” co-hosts react after Sen. Ted Cruz was slammed for a Cancún trip while his state of Texas reels from a historic storm that has left hundreds of thousands without power.

  • Senator Ted Cruz’s wife boasted about Cancun getaway to neighbours

    Ted Cruz had left for a vacation with his family even as his constituents were struggling without steady electricity, heat and running water in the middle of record-breaking cold temperatures

  • Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

    In honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he would order flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff when Limbaugh's body is laid to rest. Limbaugh, a Florida resident, died Wednesday after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend.

  • Hillary Clinton Takes Swipe at Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Texas House amid Snowstorm During Cancún Trip

    Cruz’s vacation has been widely criticized as winter storms plague his constituents in Texas

  • Nine Oath Keeper militia members charged with conspiracy to attack Capitol

    Federal prosecutors have charged nine alleged members of the far-right anti-government Oath Keepers militia with conspiring to attack the US Capitol on 6 January to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election, among one of the largest indictments in the wake of the attack. Six people believed to be involved with the militia group were added as defendants to an existing indictment for three other alleged members on Friday. A 21-page indictment alleges that the defendants “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with each other and others known and unknown” to break into the Capitol building and obstruct the certification of electoral college votes from the 2020 presidential election during a joint session of Congress.

  • Right-wing Newsmax host Greg Kelly went after Biden's dog

    Why did Newsmax's Greg Kelly decide to go after the Bidens' dog? MSNBC's Brian Williams takes a look.

  • Daryl Morey says Ben Simmons criticism is 'maddening'

    Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey prefers to focus on what Ben Simmons does better than anyone, rather than what he doesn't do on the court. By Dan Roche

  • CEO of company behind some mass vaccination sites speaks out

    The CEO of the company that manages booking for some of the mass vaccination sites is pledging to work closer with the state after a massive failure Thursday.

  • California mother reacts to profanity-ridden hot mic moment of school board slamming parents

    Ashley Stalf reacts to recorded video of Oakley California school board ‘mocking’ parents

  • Europe applauds Biden's approach, stresses cooperation

    Collective sighs of relief could be heard from many European capitals Saturday after U.S. President Joe Biden made clear in his first major foreign policy address since taking office that he rejected the “America First” and transactional approach of his predecessor and urged cooperation among Western allies. At the same time, politicians and observers cautioned that some of the sources of tension from Donald Trump's presidency remained and that the allies have serious work ahead of them, once Biden's honeymoon is over. “Biden gave exactly the speech that many Europeans wanted to hear - an America that pats you on the shoulders, that doesn't criticize or demand," wrote Germany's influential Der Spiegel magazine after Biden on Friday became the first American president to appear at the Munich Security Conference, albeit in virtual form.

  • Tuchel slams Hudson-Odoi after Chelsea sub hauled off in Saints draw

    Thomas Tuchel admitted he was "unhappy" with Callum Hudson-Odoi's attitude after dragging off the Chelsea winger soon after his introduction as a substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Southampton.

  • Dylan McDermott posts 1st-look 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' photo

    He may love dogs, but we're going to guess McDermott's character has a lot of bite in him.

  • Ted Cruz's Cancún Trip: Family Texts Detail His Political Blunder

    Like millions of his constituents across Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz had a frigid home without electricity this week amid the state’s power crisis. But unlike most, Cruz got out, fleeing Houston and hopping a Wednesday afternoon flight to Cancún with his family for a respite at a luxury resort. Photos of Cruz and his wife, Heidi, boarding the flight ricocheted quickly across social media and left both his political allies and rivals aghast at a tropical trip as a disaster unfolded at home. The blowback only intensified after Cruz, a Republican, released a statement saying he had flown to Mexico “to be a good dad” and accompany his daughters and their friends; he noted he was flying back Thursday afternoon, though he did not disclose how long he had originally intended to stay. Text messages sent from Heidi Cruz to friends and Houston neighbors on Wednesday revealed a hastily planned trip. Their house was “FREEZING,” as Heidi Cruz put it — and she proposed a getaway until Sunday. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Heidi Cruz invited others to join them at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancún, where they had stayed “many times,” noting the room price this week ($309 per night) and its good security. The text messages were provided to The New York Times and confirmed by a second person on the thread, who declined to be identified because of the private nature of the texts. For more than 12 hours after the airport departure photos first emerged, Ted Cruz’s office declined to comment on his whereabouts. The Houston police confirmed that the senator’s office had sought their assistance for his airport trip Wednesday, and eventually Cruz was spotted wheeling his suitcase in Mexico on Thursday as he returned to the state he represents in the Senate. As the Cruzes were away, millions of Texans were still without electricity, many had no running water and the icy air that swept into the state was so severe that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had been activated to send supplies, including generators. Some searched neighborhoods for discarded fallen trees to burn for warmth. “What’s happening in Texas is unacceptable,” Ted Cruz told a television crew at the Cancún airport. He was wearing a Texas state flag mask and a short-sleeved polo shirt tucked into his jeans; the temperature in Cancún was above 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.6 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and in the 30s in Houston. After landing back in the United States, Cruz offered a new statement with a different tone from earlier in the day, when he had tried to explain the vacation without regrets and left the impression that it might have always been a one-day trip for him. Speaking to reporters after his arrival home, he conceded that the trip was “obviously a mistake” and said he had begun having “second thoughts” as soon as he boarded the plane to Mexico intent on a few days of remote work in the sun. “The plan had been to stay through the weekend with the family,” he said, framing the decision as a parent’s attempt to placate his two daughters, ages 10 and 12, after a “tough week.” “On the one hand, all of us who are parents have a responsibility to take care of our kids, take care of our families,” Cruz said. “But I also have a responsibility that I take very seriously of fighting for the state of Texas.” “As it became a bigger and bigger firestorm, it became all the more compelling that I needed to come back,” he added. Cruz’s critics quickly circulated hashtags mocking his trip: #FlyinTed, a play on former President Donald Trump’s derisive nickname for Cruz during the 2016 primary race, and #FledCruz, among them. Some Democratic groups sought to fundraise off the episode, and the state Democratic Party renewed its calls for Cruz’s resignation. “This is about as callous as any politician can get,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, the Texas Democratic Party chairman. Hinojosa said he was shocked but not surprised by Cruz’s international excursion: “He’s a politician that really has never cared much about anybody but himself.” Untimely vacations and opulent splurges have long ensnared politicians in scandals and public-relations headaches: the international trips arranged by the disgraced former lobbyist Jack Abramoff in the early 2000s for members of Congress; Chris Christie, then the governor of New Jersey, sitting on a state beach in 2017 after he had ordered such beaches closed because of a government shutdown; and, more recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California dining without a mask during the pandemic last year at the high-end restaurant the French Laundry. Ted Cruz’s decision to leave his state in the middle of an emergency was an especially confounding one for an ambitious politician who has already run for president once and is widely seen as wanting to run again in 2024 or beyond. “It was clearly an error in judgment,” said Ray Sullivan, an Austin-based Republican strategist who served as chief of staff to former Gov. Rick Perry. While a senator cannot personally restore the power grid, Sullivan said, “people expect their elected officials to be fully engaged during a crisis.” Cruz, 50, narrowly won reelection in 2018 against Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic former congressman, carrying less than 51% of the vote. In that race, Cruz had aggressively highlighted his efforts during a past emergency, Hurricane Harvey. He is not up for reelection until 2024. While the city of Houston was gripped by the freezing weather Wednesday, a member of Cruz’s staff contacted personnel with the Houston Police Department at George Bush Intercontinental Airport before his flight requesting “assistance upon arrival,” according to Jodi Silva, a department spokeswoman. Silva said the police had “monitored his movements” before he departed. Officers were seen accompanying him upon his Thursday return. Cruz insisted in his statement Thursday that he and his staff had been “in constant communication” with state and local leaders during his brief Cancún trip. “This has been an infuriating week for Texans,” he said. In his statement, Cruz noted that the private school his daughters attend in Houston was closed this week. But some other parents at the school were incensed when they heard about his international trip because of the pandemic and school policies that have discouraged such travel abroad. Two parents provided a copy of the written school policy for students not to return to classrooms for seven days after international travel, or to take a COVID test three to five days after returning, which would keep the Cruz children out of school for the following week. (Separately, an aide to Cruz said he had taken a virus test before his return flight Thursday; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires a negative result.) When Heidi Cruz wrote to the group text chain of neighbors trying to weather the extreme conditions early Wednesday, she said the family had been staying with friends to keep warm, but quickly pivoted to offering an invitation to get away. “Anyone can or want to leave for the week?” she wrote. “We may go to Cancún.” She teased a “direct flight” and “hotels w capacity. Seriously.” Heidi Cruz promptly shared details for a Wednesday afternoon departure, a Sunday return trip and a luxurious stay at the oceanfront Ritz-Carlton in the meantime. No one appeared to bite, but Heidi Cruz did extend a more practical offer. “We have gas stove so at least we can heat water little that there is happy to help anyone we can too,” she wrote. The Times shared the contents of the messages with Ted Cruz’s Senate office, but his aides did not comment. Heidi Cruz did not return a call seeking comment. Ted Cruz has long rankled members of both parties as a self-promoter since his arrival on Capitol Hill in 2013. Later that year, he became the leading actor in the drama that forced a government shutdown over the Affordable Care Act, and in 2016, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., famously joked during a speech, “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.” But if Cruz annoyed his colleagues, he just as quickly won over the Tea Party wing of the GOP. He ran as an anti-establishment champion in the party’s 2016 presidential primary and finished as the runner-up to Trump, brandishing his colleagues’ disdain as a badge of honor. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, a Democrat who represents Cruz’s Houston neighborhood in Congress, said Thursday that the state was facing an “all-hands-on-deck situation” and that its leaders were needed to help marshal the federal response on the ground. Fletcher was out of power herself until Wednesday and charged her phone in her car to continue to make calls to the House speaker, FEMA and other agencies — too busy, she said, to think about Cruz’s “decision to leave the state at this time.” “Leadership matters,” she said. Cruz had been acutely aware of the possible crisis in advance. In a radio interview Monday, he said the state could see up to 100 deaths this week. “So don’t risk it,” he said. “Keep your family safe and just stay home and hug your kids.” Cruz had attacked a Democrat, Mayor Stephen Adler of Austin, in December for taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while telling constituents to “stay home” during the pandemic. “Hypocrites,” Cruz wrote on Twitter. “Complete and utter hypocrites.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 2021 49ers Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the 49ers are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

  • PBS' Black church documentary celebrates hope, strength amid oppression, with plenty of music

    Henry Louis Gates Jr.'s documentary on the Black church in America features interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Hudson and Rev. Al Sharpton.