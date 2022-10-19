Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement

The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday.

Through an attorney, Alan and Elise Thompson said there were no warning signs before the shooting and offered their condolences to the victims.

“Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with grief for the innocent lives lost. We pray for the families and loved ones of Nicole Conners, Susan Karnatz, Mary Marshall, and Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres. We mourn for their loss and for the loss of our son, James.

“We pray that Marcille “Lynn” Gardner and Raleigh Police Officer Casey Clark fully recover from their injuries, and we pray for everyone who was traumatized by these senseless acts of violence.

“We have so many unanswered questions. There were never any indications or warning signs that Austin was capable of doing anything like this. Our family will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do whatever we can to help them understand why and how this happened.”

The family said it would not be speaking with the media.

Austin Thompson is accused of killing his older brother, as well as an off-duty Raleigh police officer and three other people on the Neuse River Greenway.

According to reporting from WTVD, the teen remains in critical condition in the hospital. Police said he was seriously hurt when police found him after a two-hour standoff following the shooting, but details of how he received those injuries have not been released.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said further details were expected to be released on Thursday, WTVD reported.

A public vigil is expected to be held outside the Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh on Sunday at 3 p.m., city officials said.

