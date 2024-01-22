Parents of Texas teen killed in road-rage shooting share message with wanted gunman

The parents of a Texas teenage girl who was recently killed in a road-rage shooting in Houston have a message for her murderer.

The Houston Police Department's Homicide Division last week released a new sketch of the man wanted in 17-year-old Louise Jean Wilson's Dec. 10, 2023, shooting death in an effort to try and identify him.

"We're Christian people, and nobody's too far from redemption," Louise's father, Daniel Wilson, told Fox News Digital. "And whoever did this we know isn't a Christian at the moment, but they could always be one.… We want something good to come from her death."

Louise was shot while driving through Houston on I-45 around 1 a.m. to watch the sunrise with her friends in Galveston.

Louise Jean Wilson, 17, of Whitney, was fatally shot on Dec. 10 while driving on I-45 around 1 a.m., Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference earlier this week.

Houston homicide Detective Caleb Bowling said last month that the 17-year-old — who graduated high school in 2023 and was just a few classes shy of completing her associate's degree — merged into the right lane and unintentionally cut off the suspect's vehicle. The suspect driver, described as a Black man in his 20s driving a black sedan, allegedly accelerated and "overtook" Wilson's vehicle on the driver's side before he began firing.

Louise has been hailed as a hero after she safely pulled off to the side of the road to save her friends' lives after being shot in the chest.

Daniel said people need to understand "firing a gun into a car" will "kill someone."

"It's so much more serious than that," Daniel said. "I don't know this person's mindset, but what they did to our daughter – shooting into a car, you have to know you're going to kill somebody."

Wilson was shot multiple times and died at the scene. One male witness was shot and transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, while the second male witness was not injured.

"This was intentional," Krista Wilson, Louise's mother, said.

Daniel said that based on what they know from the Houston PD's investigation, the suspect likely had a gun ready to fire in his car door or somewhere he could easily access it to shoot at other drivers. It's unclear exactly how many people were in the suspect's vehicle.

"Our plea is for anyone in the car to speak up," Daniel said. Krista added: "Whether they were involved or not."

Daniel is also pleading for Houston lawmakers to make improvements to the city's infrastructure, including cameras that can record on major roadways. The grieving father said during a press conference last week that "this is not the country" he and his family members "fought to defend" in the military.

Police are looking for any additional witnesses who may have seen the shooting unfold to come forward with more information. A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the shooter's identity and arrest.

Wilson wanted to work in law enforcement as a K-9 handler one day. She participated in rodeo and loved animals.

Chief Troy Finner applauded Louise's parents, Daniel and Krista Wilson, for their strength.

A GoFundMe for the Wilson family titled "Support the Wilsons in this time of tragic loss" describes Louise as a "caring and gentle soul with a lovely personality that could light up a room."

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters are anonymous, and only tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are eligible for the $20,000 reward.





