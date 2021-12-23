Parents: Timberlane teacher was problematic before arrest

Dec. 23—PLAISTOW — Parents say they expressed concerns about Timberlane Regional High School math teacher David Russell weeks before he was removed from his classroom and arrested.

Plaistow police announced Dec. 16 that Russell, 63, is charged with two counts of simple assault and a count of sexual assault. The alleged victim is a student.

A statement from the Police Department explains, "The lengthy investigation was conducted by detectives at the department after receiving complaints from a juvenile at the school."

Timberlane Superintendent Brian Cochrane says his office received a complaint about Russell on Nov. 18.

"That day we communicated the complaint to the New Hampshire Department of Education and notified the student's parents to contact the Plaistow police regarding the allegation," Cochrane wrote in a statement.

Russell was simultaneously placed on administrative leave, according to the superintendent.

However, Katie Seidl, whose daughter is a freshman in Russell's class, says she met with school officials about 10 days earlier. She was concerned about inappropriate contact with her daughter, she said, and had connected with parents on social media who described similar experiences.

"I had heard from other parents about their daughters feeling uncomfortable around him, too," Seidl said.

Her reaction to hearing about his arrest? "Finally," she said.

"It's about time," she added. "This had already been brought to their attention."

Concern quickly spread from the high school to the adjoining middle school.

Nolan Pelletier believes parents, including himself, should have been alerted at the onset of the investigation.

"It feels like we've been left out of this," he said. "And we're talking about someone who is around all of our kids."

Each of the charges Russell faces are misdemeanors, which have a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Police said Russell is free on personal recognizance bail, but was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim in this case. He also cannot be on the high school property.

State records show that Russell has been certified to teach math and physical education in New Hampshire since 2019. Before that, Massachusetts records show he was licensed in the same subjects until 2014.

His current Massachusetts teaching status is listed as "inactive/invalid."

A representative of the education department said via email, "his license status was not the result of any discipline from us."

"If an educator fails to renew a license after the five years in which the license was inactive, the license becomes invalid," the representative wrote.

Russell's arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 31 in 10th Circuit Court in Salem.