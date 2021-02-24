Parents of toddler found at truck stop charged with negligent homicide

Feb. 24—The parents of a 21-month-old girl who died after ingesting fentanyl are facing charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter and more, with prosecutors claiming the father stopped to take a cigarette break in the middle of performing CPR on his child at a Londonderry truck stop.

Mark Geremia, 32, of Northfield, and Shawna Cote, 29, of Tilton, were arrested Tuesday in Northfield after an autopsy showed their daughter died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

Judge David Ruoff cited the "depraved nature" of the accusations brought against them by Assistant County Attorney Kristin Vartanian in ordering the pair to be held until trial and to stay away from minors, including their own children.

On Monday, Nov. 16, at 9:42 a.m., police were called to the RMZ truck stop at 137 Rockingham Road on a report of an unresponsive toddler inside a car in the rear parking lot.

A day-shift patrol sergeant who was nearby performed CPR until firefighter paramedics responded, according to a statement from Londonderry police. The toddler, identified as "A.G." in court documents, was taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy performed by the state Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication.

An online obituary identifies the young victim as Adalynn Geremia of Franklin. The obituary lists the child's parents as Cote and Geremia, and her date of death as Nov. 16, 2020.

Vartanian said witnesses reported seeing Geremia performing CPR on his daughter, then "stopping to take a cigarette break" before continuing. Witnesses also reported seeing Geremia throwing what was later determined to be a hardcover book jacket with fentanyl residue on it into nearby woods and Cote putting a child's vest into a trash receptacle at a nearby gas station.

Security footage captured on several cameras at the truck stop corroborated the witness reports, Vartanian said.

"We have two individuals who acted with complete indifference to the value of their daughter's life at every step of the way in this matter," Vartanian said. "They failed to call 911, they failed to make meaningful life saving efforts, taking breaks for cigarette smoking, and busying themselves with disposing of evidence. Their focus was entirely on themselves and preserving themselves."

Vartanian said Geremia and Cote, along with a friend identified as Dana Dolan, were inhaling fentanyl off a hardcover book inside a 2002 Dodge Ram parked behind the RMZ Truck Stop and slept in the vehicle overnight, with their two daughters present.

The group allegedly drove to Lawrence, Mass., the night before to purchase the drugs and used them immediately with the children present before heading back to New Hampshire, according to Dolan.

Geremia pulled into the truck stop after becoming groggy driving home, Dolan told police.

The drugs were left in a place where the young girl had access to them, according to the charges. "A.G." was found unresponsive when the group woke up Nov. 16.

A witness saw a "commotion" and attempted to revive the girl. After about 10 minutes, the witness dialed 911 in the belief the parents hadn't.

Vartanian said investigators determined Geremia tried to call 911 at one point, but Cote took the phone and ended the call.

When police arrived, Cote and her older daughter, 4, were across the street at a convenience store, where officials later found a child's vest with fentanyl residue on it in a bathroom trash can outside.

Traces of fentanyl were found on the child's vest, on the cover of the discarded book and on the interior fabric of the Dodge Ram.

Vartanian told the judge that Cote gave birth to a baby boy a few weeks ago. He was born addicted to heroin and placed in the custody of the state Division of Children Youth and Families (DCYF). The couple's surviving daughter also has been placed in DCYF custody.

Geremia and Cote were arrested on charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit falsifying evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Geremia also is facing multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse images after images depicting Cote nude from the waist down and the two girls lying naked on either side of their mother were found on his phone.

Cote and her attorney Michael Zaino asked the judge to grant bail, saying she had a bed waiting at a residential treatment program in Rochester. Cote said she wants to "be there" for her children and discussed efforts to turn around her life after "the incident" at the truck stop.

Ruoff denied the request.

"Based on my review of the record the defendant displayed significant sociopath tendencies and a high level of criminogenic thinking," Ruoff said. "I'm not convinced whatever she has done since — as she describes it 'the incident,' which is actually the death of her own daughter — is sufficient to satisfy my concerns. I'm finding that release of this defendant poses grave danger."

Geremia, through his attorney Deanna Campbell, didn't request bail but asked to be considered for the court's pretrial release program. Ruoff also denied that request.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com