Parents of trans children can consent to puberty blockers on their behalf, High Court rules

Mrs Justice Lieven concluded that the parents of a 15-year-old girl taking puberty blockers 'retain the parental right to consent to that treatment' - David Bank/Moment RF

Parents of transgender children can consent to puberty blockers on their child's behalf without the approval of a judge, the High Court has ruled.

Last year, a panel of judges ruled that children cannot consent to the use of puberty blockers and must have a court order to access the drugs. The landmark ruling prompted the NHS to immediately pause new referrals for hormone treatment.

But on Friday Mrs Justice Lieven concluded that the parents of a 15-year-old girl taking puberty blockers "retain the parental right to consent to that treatment".

The teenager, identified only as XY, was born a boy but lives as a girl. She began puberty blocker treatment before last year’s ruling on the basis that she was able to consent to the treatment herself. But that view had been "cast into doubt", prompting the court to this week decide whether XY's parents could continue to consent to the treatment on her behalf.

Mrs Justice Lieven concluded that, whether or not XY is considered legally competent to make the decision about puberty blockers, her parents can.

The judge said: "They are adults with full capacity and, as the people who know their child best and care for them the most, will be in a position to reach a fully informed decision.

"The evidence strongly suggests that XY's parents have fully considered these matters and come to a careful and informed decision. The gravity of the decision to consent to puberty blockers is very great, but it is no more enormous than consenting to a child being allowed to die.

"Equally, the essentially experimental nature of puberty blockers should give any parent pause for thought, but parents can and do routinely consent on their child's behalf to experimental treatment, sometimes with considerable, including life-changing, potential side-effects."

The girl's mother said in a witness statement that she had done extensive research on puberty blockers before her daughter started taking them and was "fully aware" of the potential side-effects.

Mrs Justice Lieven said: "It does appear from the witness statement that she and ([the father] have been careful and cautious in their approach to the treatment, have tried to become as well informed as possible and have sought at various stages to take matters slowly."

Cases where there is a disagreement between clinicians, or concern that parents are being "pressured" by their children to consent, should be brought to court, the judge said.

Mrs Justice Lieven was one of the three judges who last year ruled in favour of Keira Bell over whether children can consent to the use of puberty blockers.

Ms Bell, who began taking puberty blockers when she was 16, later detransitioned to her birth sex. She brought legal action against the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the UK's only gender identity development service, arguing that children cannot properly consent to taking puberty blockers.

The High Court ruled in Ms Bell's favour in December, concluding that children under 16 need to understand "the immediate and long-term consequences of the treatment" to be able to consent to the use of puberty blockers.

Mrs Justice Lieven said the "key difference" between XY and Ms Bell's case is that parents are generally in a position to understand and consider what is in the best interests of their child.

The judge added that the use of puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria "raises unique and highly controversial ethical issues" and the division of clinical and ethical views has become "highly polarised".