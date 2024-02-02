Parents of Tulsa mass shooting victim urge Oklahoma lawmakers to ban assault weapons

Guest columnists: "We believe an assault weapons ban is simply keeping the weapons of war out of public distribution and reserving them for the police and military."

It is very disheartening to learn that the U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a House bill to ban assault weapons on Dec. 6, 2023. Both Oklahoma senators opposed the bill. We should not have been surprised, but this is very disappointing. We are waiting for them to step up and do the right thing ― protect our families and neighbors.

We do not feel an assault weapons ban infringes on Second Amendment rights. Hunters and sportsmen can own as many hunting amd sporting weapons as they want. They just would not be able to purchase a weapon of war with its terrible destructive power! If the sale of assault weapons continues, what new weapon of war will be offered for sale next? We believe an assault weapons ban is simply keeping the weapons of war out of public distribution and reserving them for the police and military.

The U.S. has had 657 mass shootings in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This averages to almost two mass shootings a day. Those shootings contributed to the 42,983 gun violence deaths in 2023. Since the Parkland school shooting, there have been over 280,000 people killed from gun violence. These gun violence victims' right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness came to a tragic end. Why are legislators not concerned with preserving those rights?

If these statistics don’t convince you that we need to take action, please search the web for reports on the devastation caused by AR-15 shootings.

We hope the graphic images will show you the terrible damage assault weapons cause in mass shootings, and the testimony of survivors will touch your heart. We believe our legislators' inaction have some responsibility for this carnage.

Mass shootings in our country are a public health and safety issue. It is domestic terrorism! These shootings impact more than just the victims and their families and friends. Parents are afraid when they drop their children off at school! Citizens have concerns and fears when going to the shopping malls, concerts and sporting events. It impacts everyone’s everyday life. Our federal response should have been immediate as any threat to our country should be addressed.

As concerned citizens and parents of a daughter lost to gun violence by an AR-15 rifle, we cannot give up and must continue to make our voice heard. Contact your legislators and ask them to take action: Please save our children and neighbors' lives by supporting a federal assault weapons ban.

As we approach the elections, learn the position of candidates on important issues like gun legislation and what action they will take. If we continue with the current approach of allowing more guns in more places, in the hands of more people, how do we expect to see a different result?

Joyce and Greg Husen

Greg and Joyce Husen's daughter, Dr. Stephanie Husen, was killed in a mass shooting on June 1, 2022, in the Natalie Building, which is part of Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. The Husens wrote this column in loving memory of their daughter.

