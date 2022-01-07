Parents Of U.S. Capitol Cop Travel Hours To Hug Him On Jan. 6 Anniversary

Two parents traveled from upstate New York to the U.S. Capitol on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection with one purpose in mind ― to hug their Capitol Police officer son.

“I desperately wanted to be here to give him a hug a year ago and couldn’t, so we came down today to give him a hug,” the officer’s mother, called Kathee, told CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan on Thursday.

Kathee said she first realized the danger to her son from the violent mob of Donald Trump supporters “very early” that morning. “I started texting him saying, ’Be careful today, be careful.′ He assured me he would be careful.”

“As the day progressed, we knew it was getting much worse and we didn’t hear from him for hours and hours,” she continued.

Their son, who she referred to as Josh, wasn’t able to call his parents until around 11 p.m., she said.

“The first words out of his mouth were, ‘I’m OK, but I really thought I was going to die. I thought they were going to kill me,’” Kathee remembered.

O’Sullivan tweeted the exchange, describing the parents as “such lovely people.”

