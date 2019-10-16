Parents of the UK teen killed in a crash with a US diplomat's wife said Trump 'ambushed' them with an offer to meet her in a photo op

Reuters; Sky News





Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, is suspected of killing 19-year-old Harry Dunn while driving on the wrong side of the road in England this August.

She and her family claimed diplomatic immunity to flee the country shortly afterward. Dunn's parents and the UK government have repeatedly appealed, in vain, for her return.

Dunn's parents met President Donald Trump on Wednesday, during which he tried to "ambush" them into meeting Sacoolas, who was waiting next door, the family said.

The family's spokesman also claimed that Trump had several photographers waiting nearby to capture their meeting. The White House says there was only one.

Dunn's parents refused to see Sacoolas, saying that they would not meet her unless it was in the UK.

The UK has since cancelled Sacoolas' diplomatic immunity, which means that if she returned to the UK she could face prosecution.

The family of Harry Dunn, the British teenager who was killed in a fatal car crash involving a US diplomat's wife, said they were "ambushed" by President Donald Trump's offer to meet their son's suspected killer.

Dunn died in August after being in a car crash involving Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat stationed in Northamptonshire, England, at the time. Surveillance footage showed Dunn riding his motorbike while a Volvo travelled on the wrong side of the road.

Sacoolas and her family claimed diplomatic immunity to leave the UK days after the crash, despite her promising to stay to be questioned at the time.

'The bombshell was dropped soon after we walked in the room'

Dunn's parents traveled to the US this week to appeal for Sacoolas' return, and were invited to meet Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

Dunn's parents said Trump was "very graceful and spoke very well to us" during the meeting, but said they were "a little ambushed" by his offer to meet Sacoolas, who had been waiting in the next room without their knowledge, the BBC reported.

"The bombshell was dropped soon after we walked in the room: Anne Sacoolas was in the building and was willing to meet with us," Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, told Sky News.

Radd Seiger, the family's spokesman, also claimed that Trump had several photographers waiting to capture Dunn's meeting with Sacoolas.

"It was almost like: 'Hey I've got someone who wants to see you,'" he said, according to MailOnline. "Then I looked to my side and I saw at least three photographers ready to do a press call."

Marilyn Talbot, the official organizer of the Dunn's family GoFundMe campaign, added: "It was the President's intention for Harry's family to meet Mrs Sacoolas in the Oval Office in front of several photographers in what [was] obviously designed to be a press call."

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Insider that there was one official photographer present, in line with protocol.

Dunn's parents refused the meeting, saying that they would only meet Sacoolas in the UK. The family has repeatedly insisted on these terms.