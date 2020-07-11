‘Parents understand risks’: 15 staffers, 3 kid campers catch COVID-19 in Miami-Dade

As parents across Miami-Dade County wonder how schools will safely bring students back next month, they can look to local summer camps for an idea of how in-person learning during a pandemic may go.

The county and its cities rolled out modified camp programs this summer, after Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted restrictions on youth activities in May. To keep kids safe, camp coordinators limited enrollment, imposed mask and temperature rules and kept kids in small groups away from others.

Still, coronavirus cases associated with summer camps have popped up across the county. The summer programs — which end in early August — may prove to be a trial run for the school restart later that month. The first day of public school is Aug. 24.

Of Miami-Dade County’s 36 summer camp programs, there has been at least one coronavirus case — mostly among staff members — at 16 of them, according to a county spokeswoman.

At least 15 staff members and two campers in Miami-Dade’s program have tested positive for COVID-19 since the program started June 8. The two campers attended the same camp at Live Like Bella Park near Homestead.

The county closed two of its camps Wednesday after two staff members tested positive there. Last week, the county closed two others.

“This is what’s going to happen to schools if they open up!” said Patrice Echevarria Cowan, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools employee, in a staff Facebook group Thursday. “Let’s be smart and teach online.”

Children who attend Miami-Dade County's summer camps are required to undergo a temperature check and wear a mask much of the day.

In a statement Friday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Mayor Carlos Gimenez said they will convene a group of health officials to “set the science-based metrics for the conditions needed for a safe return to school.”

“The superintendent and I are very worried about our children returning to school next month unless the spread of the virus is tamped down immediately,” Gimenez said. “I also want to make sure that working parents have options for the school year, but we must have a safe environment.”

On Thursday, the family of a 7-year-old child notified the city of Miami Beach that the child tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the city-run Flamingo Park camp in South Beach.

Since camp started in Miami Beach last month, 120 children have dropped out of summer programs, City Manager Jimmy Morales said.

“For now, our view is that we are running our programs in compliance with the guidelines; parents understand the risks and are making their decisions accordingly,” Morales said in a memo Thursday. “I would recommend continuing our programs. My view is we are probably a safer option for many parents than private day care services, to the extent they can afford them.”

School will stay online if spike continues

Despite an order from Florida Education Richard Corcoran mandating that public schools reopen in August, Carvalho said the Miami-Dade school district would not offer in-person classes until the COVID-19 surge plateaus enough that Gimenez reopens sectors of the economy — like indoor restaurant dining, movie theaters and casinos — that he ordered shut last week following a brief reopening in June.

If come Aug. 24, when school is set to begin, the county remains in its current stage of reopening, Carvalho said schooling will be conducted entirely online.