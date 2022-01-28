Parents of unvaccinated patient seeking heart transplant speak out

Associated Press

A Florida sheriff fired the president of his department's deputies union Thursday, capping a three-year battle that escalated when the union chief accused the sheriff of not providing deputies with adequate protective gear against COVID-19. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a press release that he fired Deputy Jeff Bell for engaging in “corrupt practices” and “conduct unbecoming” of a deputy, saying Bell had lied about him to local news reporters in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent his election to a full term in November 2020. “The evidence shows Bell used corrupt practices to try to prevent me from being elected sheriff by providing misinformation and lies to the media to create fear and distrust among (Broward Sheriff's Office) employees and within the community during a global pandemic,” Tony said.