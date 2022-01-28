Parents of unvaccinated patient seeking heart transplant speak out
David and Tracy Ferguson, parents of DJ Ferguson, pleaded with the hospital to give their son a heart transplant despite being unvaccinated.
David and Tracy Ferguson, parents of DJ Ferguson, pleaded with the hospital to give their son a heart transplant despite being unvaccinated.
The two are vacationing in Tanzania before Usman heads back to Nigeria and Kim leaves for the United States
J.J. Lane and wife Kayla announced the sex of their first child together on Instagram on Friday
The husband is wondering if he should cancel the party.
Their poor kids.View Entire Post ›
'Shark Tank' investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary invested in the Banana Loca kitchen gadget in the ABC show's season 13. After a TikTok went viral with the device, 'Shark Tank' fans voiced their thoughts about whether or not it was a good investment.
A new poll finds that more than 60 percent of U.S. adults who tried to get an at-home COVID-19 test reported difficulty doing so, underscoring problems with testing access. The survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 62 percent of U.S. adults who tried to get an at-home coronavirus test in the past month had difficulty, compared to 38 percent who found it easy. The results were better for in-person tests, with 65 percent saying it...
A Florida sheriff fired the president of his department's deputies union Thursday, capping a three-year battle that escalated when the union chief accused the sheriff of not providing deputies with adequate protective gear against COVID-19. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a press release that he fired Deputy Jeff Bell for engaging in “corrupt practices” and “conduct unbecoming” of a deputy, saying Bell had lied about him to local news reporters in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent his election to a full term in November 2020. “The evidence shows Bell used corrupt practices to try to prevent me from being elected sheriff by providing misinformation and lies to the media to create fear and distrust among (Broward Sheriff's Office) employees and within the community during a global pandemic,” Tony said.
From Aldi to Hotel Chocolat — with these kitchen gadgets it's possible to make barista-style hot chocolate at home whatever your budget.
Indians want its wealthiest class, and companies that profited from the pandemic, to pay a covid surcharge.
‘I think Tyler Perry is ahead of you in line’
‘My son has gone to the edge of death to stick to his guns and he’s been pushed to the limit,’ father says
The new docuseries premieres Monday on A&E
The final injury report for the #Chiefs vs. #Bengals AFC championship game is here, complete with game status designations.
Lawyers argue the Sue Gray report into partygate allegations cannot prejudice a police investigation into alleged gatherings at Downing Street.
If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!
Whether your a Scandinavian design devotee, prefer French antiques to modern pieces, or have a penchant for midcentury silhouettes, these luxury furniture brands offer a range of pieces to inspire your next design adventure. Look to Julian Chichester when you need a dose of playfulness and maybe even a little whimsy.
By one narrow view of Darwinian theory, grandparents are virtually useless. After all, they don't produce many babies, and that's all evolution cares about - passing down helpful genes to the next generation. But don't jump off a cliff, Grandma and Grandpa. A broader view recognizes your key role in intergenerational survival. It also suggests, according to a new paper from a team of Harvard researchers, that you should be getting more exercise to align your modern body with your evolutionary hi
Forecasting models and warning systems, designed primarily to assess earthquake-triggered waves, did not account for the boosting effects of the shockwave. It was a critical flaw in these systems, scientists said, leaving them unable to predict exactly when the waves would hit land.Satellite images from the University of Massachusetts Lowell showed the scale of the massive shockwave from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption, which triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and knocked out communications for the South Pacific nation of about 105,000 people. Three people have been reported killed.
The relationship between Miranda and Che hasn't been a fan favorite, but Nixon likes the change for her character.
Oliver Hudson opened up on Thursday's episode of The Late Show about living with mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell while his house is being renovated