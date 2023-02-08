Parents upset partly nude teacher spotted in classroom still on the job, interacting with students

Video posted on social media that shows what appears to be a partially nude teacher in a classroom in Clayton County.

Now, parents are upset that the teacher is still on the job.

We're digging into why the teacher is still allowed to interact with students

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at Jonesboro High School, where he first reported on the viral video on Tuesday. Parents say that they were told the teacher has the benefit of due process, but they’re upset he’s still roaming the halls and interacting with students like nothing happened.

One parent Jones talked to said she saw the teacher, whom Channel 2 Action News is not identifying, when she came to the school to complain about him.

“I came as a concerned parent, and I wanted something, you know, I wanted them to rectify the situation,” she said.

The video shows the teacher from behind, clearly shirtless with his hand moving back and forth.

“It seems he was doing something very inappropriate,” the parent said.

The parent, who also didn’t want to be identified, said that when she asked administrators why the teacher is still allowed to teach, she said she was told the teacher has due process.

The teacher has not been charged with a crime.







