Parents vanished days before Christmas. Dad is found but mom is still missing, cops say

Police are investigating after a couple dropped off their children then vanished days before Christmas.

Marquisha Williams and Trent Ivy were reported missing by family members in St. Louis, Missouri, according to KTVI.

Williams dropped off one of her four children to her mother, Norvette Chavis, on the morning of Dec. 20 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, Chavis told the news outlet. Chavis said when Williams was dropping the child off, Chavis noticed Ivy was sitting in Williams’ 2020 Jeep Compass.

Williams and Ivy share four children together but are no longer in a relationship, KMOV reported. The two dropped two of their children off at school, one at a daycare and one at Chavis’ home.

“She normally calls and checks on them all day, but she didn’t. When I picked the kids up from school, I asked my grandson, ‘Have you talked to your mom today?’ I called her. I texted her, and she didn’t call me back. The first thing he said was, ‘Do you think she’s hurt?’,” Chavis told KTVI.

On Dec. 22, Ivy was arrested in Racine, Wisconsin, on charges of using a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer, and fleeing from an officer in a vehicle, according to KSDK.

Chavis told KMOV that detectives said a license plate camera located the two in Chicago and then Wisconsin. Officials found the vehicle but not Williams, she said. She said their family has called hospitals and checked inmate locators but hasn’t been able to find Williams.

A search party went out the morning of Dec. 24 to try and find Williams, according to a Facebook post.

