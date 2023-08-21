Parents of Viera High football players, school leaders to meet following alleged hazing incident

School leaders will meet with the parents of Viera High School football players after all football activities were suspended following an alleged hazing incident.

Several players have been suspended and the varsity head football coach was relieved of his duties.

The district said players will be required to take part in an anti-hazing educational program before football activities are reinstated. The team was scheduled to have its first regular season game on Friday.

But Gerry and Michelle Tieri said even students and parents outside of the football program have been impacted too.

“So if there’s no football season, marching band is over, it’s over for cheerleaders, it’s over for the concession stands for all the clubs that work, the concession stands that depend on that income to support their club funds and their fundraising needs,” Michelle said.

School Board Chair Matt Susin said that there will also be a discussion of the alleged hazing incident at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

