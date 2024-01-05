Parents voice concerns after a brutal beating in Weymouth middle school caught on video

It was a brutal and vicious assault captured on video inside the bathroom of a Weymouth school last month.

“It was deemed a preplanned random attack of violence,” said Stephen Finn, whose 7th-grade son was the victim.

The video is why Finn is upset. He says his son was brutally beaten at Chapman Middle School — targeted he says by two 8th graders so they could post the attack on social media.

“The thought of wanting to hurt someone and recording it is just that, a major issue, it’s something I don’t understand,” said Finn.

Finn reached out to Boston 25 News about the attack, saying that it happened on December 21. The video was allegedly airdropped to phones across the school.

He and other parents packed a Weymouth School Committee meeting to address what they call a rise in violence in the school system.

“Other parents have come forward and are dealing with this issue in this school,” said Finn.

Parent after parent voiced concern for their children’s safety. They spoke out during the public comment period of the meeting.

“Why is this allowed to happen in a building full of teachers who are here to protect our children?” said Laura Jacobs who is a parent.

The violent attack was not on the agenda but was addressed briefly by Weymouth School Superintendent Robert Wargo.

“There are times when behavior requires consequences,” said Superintendent Wargo. However, he says state law guides his response.

Finn says all he wants to accomplish is a safe environment for his own son and all the kids who go to Weymouth schools.

“I’m not just doing this for my son I am doing this for everybody else so it stops,” he said.

Finn says his son is doing okay and was back in school the next day.

As for the boys behind the assault, he says they will be facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

