Parents voice concerns as elementary school in Concord faces potential closure

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cabarrus County Schools public hearing was standing room only as parents and community members voiced their concerns about plans to close Beverly Hills Elementary School in Concord.

The plan comes as part of the district’s effort to redraw school attendance zones to help with overcrowding and accommodate the district’s future growth.

Beverly Hills is a Title I school, and on Monday, stakeholders expressed deep concerns about what a closure would mean for students.

“It’s a great school. The quality outweighs what the cost is,” said parent Andrea Burleson.

According to realignment plans, Beverly Hills students would move to one of three other elementary schools in the district while crews work to build new schools and rebuild others.

Parents argued Beverly Hills has one of the highest student growth rates in the district and that rather than close the school down, district leaders should instead attempt to mirror Beverly Hills’ learning environment in other schools.

“The commonness that is there for our kids, that is going to be lost. They’re going to be put into a place that’s completely unfamiliar,” said Burleson.

District leaders argue the building, constructed in the 1950s, is no longer safe for students. They said renovating would be uneconomical, as the repairs needed to bring the school up to standards would be 83 percent of the school’s total value.

“The doors to those old buildings open to the outside. Nowadays, you would not build a school like that because it would be safer. You don’t want, we’ll call them uninvited visitors, to come into your school,” said former Beverly Hills principal Scott Padgett.

Still, stakeholders said their preferred option would be to rebuild Beverly Hills rather than to close it completely, to allow future students the same experience as those who came before them.

“I hope [the board] will make the right decision for the right reasons and that they will go back one more time before the next meeting and look at how it could work to save Beverly Hills and not why it can’t work,” said Padgett.

School board members previously discussed closing Beverly Hills about four years ago, but parents then also fought to keep the doors open.

The board is now expected to vote on the fate of the school in February.

