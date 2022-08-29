Parents wake to teen’s screams after man barricades himself in her room, Texas cops say

A 13-year-old Texas girl was sound asleep when a man crept into her bedroom on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Neither she nor her parents woke up when he broke a window to get inside their home on Lake Cypress Circle, a suburban street about 20 miles northwest of downtown Houston.

Andra Singleton, 33, resorted to breaking a window after he failed to burn the back door with “several chemical accelerants,” the constable’s office said in a release.

But once inside, he headed upstairs and into the girl’s bedroom, barricaded himself inside and searched through her things, the release said.

Still she slept.

Then, Singleton pulled the girl’s hair, according to the constable’s office. She woke up and started screaming, alerting her parents.

Singleton was gone when deputies arrived, having jumped out the window of the girl’s second-story bedroom, the release said.

Deputies searched the surrounding area, found Singleton and arrested him on charges of burglary with intent to commit a felony, and two counts of arson, according to the release.

He was out on bond after being jailed on previous charges including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and criminal trespass of a habitation, according to the release.

