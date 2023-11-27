Parents walk in local parade to honor loved ones who died from fentanyl poisoning

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — During the Colonial Heights Christmas Parade, parents will walk in honor of their loved ones who died from fentanyl poisoning in Virginia. Also alongside the Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness float, parents currently going through substance use with their children, siblings affected by the crisis and Richmond recovery groups will join the procession.

Karleen Wolanin, founder of Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness, hopes the community will support this event to help spread awareness around this serious crisis.

"The only way to help save lives is to speak up, create a ripple effect and work together to help awaken those who think this couldn’t happen to them," Wolanin said. "It's time for a call to action. Virginia and the entire United States is in a crisis. We are losing 150 people a day from drug overdoses and fentanyl poisoning."

According to Wolanin's press release, 1,951 Virginians died from fentanyl poisoning last year, and since 2021, Virginia has lost 6,000 lives due to the fentanyl epidemic. At Park View High School in Sterling, eight overdoses occurred on October 31.

"Now, seven out of 10 pills contain fentanyl. Our next generation is dying from taking just one pill," Wolanin said. "Our mission is to save lives by cultivating a heightened awareness of substance use disorder within parents and the community."

Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness's main purpose to participate in the parade and many more future events is to help parents feel they are not alone as they cope with substance abuse of a loved one, mental health or those who have lost loved ones to fentanyl.

"We are now involved in school systems to help break the stigma that this can happen to anyone not just those struggling with substance use disorder and teach about Narcan and how to recognize overdose," Wolanin said. "We educate the community on what to look for and how to have conversations with their kids on fentanyl and how social media is a huge outlet for where these kids are buying fake pills."

Wolanin invites community involvement: support community events, join Virginia Fentanyl and Addiction Awareness Facebook page, donate funds for the nonprofit's school programs to educate kids on these dangerous deadly drugs and to allow them to host more community events to educate and help others learn about Fentanyl and educate parents on how to be proactive with their children on these subjects.

Purple Christmas decorations are needed for the float to represent fentanyl awareness. They also seek Grinch décor as well as purple tassel to wrap around the trailer.

The parade begins at the intersection of Boulevard and Temple Ave. at 7 p.m. and proceeds south to Dupuy Ave. in Colonial Heights. If you would like to help decorate on Sunday, December 3 from 3 - 5 p.m., donate decorations or walk alongside the float, send an email to virginiafentanylawareness@gmail.com.

There is a possible chance of rain on Sunday. If this happens, the float will be decorated on Saturday, December 2 instead. Follow Decorate Virginia Fentanyl Float for Christmas Parade on Facebook for updates.

"Together, let us stand firm in our commitment to safeguard our communities and protect lives from the scourge of fentanyl," Wolanin pleads.

