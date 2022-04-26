Parents wanted for new California advisory council on school equity. Here’s how to apply

California’s Department of Education is calling on parents to work with officials in a program that will provide more equitable opportunities for students.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced the department is launching a Parent Advisory Council so that parents can work directly with policymakers and educational partners in “providing equitable change to California’s education system.” The council will also advise superintendents on issues concerning public school students.

“The effects of COVID-19 have been widespread and have created impacts unlike anything that we have ever seen,” Thurmond said in a letter to school administrators earlier this month. “Families have experienced significant impacts in supporting their students’ educational journeys in ways that are unprecedented, including pivoting to virtual learning and foregoing in-person school experiences. As we transition back to in-person learning, it is more important than ever to make sure we are reaching out to our families to make sure they are included in the conversation about what education looks like for children.”

Jonathan Zachreson, a parent in Roseville and founder of the Reopen California Schools group, said he plans to apply to the council.

“As a parent who represents tens of thousands of parents across California and works with many of them on a regular basis, I believe I’m uniquely qualified to bring their voices and concerns forward on the CDE’s Parent Advisory Council,” Zachreson said. “In doing so, I hope to help improve the quality and direction of education in California.”

Tarra Knotts, a parent with children in both Pacifica School District and Jefferson Union High School District said she is applying because schools in her area of San Mateo County are not receiving enough funding.

“Our teachers are the lowest paid in a high-cost-of-living area,” she said. “They are amazing. The state has got to change things. We will lose the teachers, staff, special education support unless there is a change.”

Members on the council will be paid while serving a two-year term.

For more information or to request an application, email ParentAdvisoryCouncil@cde.ca.gov. Applications are due May 5.