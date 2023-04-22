Parents warned 'Hi Mum' scam has spread to text messages

phone

WhatsApp scammers pretending to be distressed children to con parents out of money have now started using text messages, a consumer group has warned.

The so-called "Hi mum, hi dad" scams, which first arose on the encrypted messaging app have now spread to other channels, according to consumer group Which?.

As part of the scam, criminals usually pose as a family member messaging with an excuse about why they are contacting their loved ones from a different phone number.

Fraudsters then provide a bogus reason as to why they cannot speak on the phone before requesting money.

The contrivance has caused “devastating impact” with scammers "preying on loved ones", according to Lisa Webb, Which?'s law expert.

“Scammers will use any hook they can to try to steal money and personal information from victims,” she said.

“We first heard reports of this scam in 2021 and it has now moved from WhatsApp to other channels, such as text messages.”

It comes as Action Fraud data revealed around 1,200 British people have been conned out of more than £1.5 million thanks to the scam. Hundreds of thousands of pounds were stolen in the first three months of 2023 alone.

Number of victims likely 'significantly greater'

Figures seen by The Telegraph show £1,317,882 was stolen from 1,112 individuals related to "Hi mum" scams, and a further £208,409 was stolen from 160 people, related to "Hi dad" scams over the same period.

However, the real number is likely to be “significantly greater” because “many frauds go unreported”, according to BBC Money Box reporter Dan Whitworth.

One mother, Jan, lost close to £3,000 to a criminal gang posing as her son in a desperate situation, she told Money Box.

“I was so gutted and so upset that someone could do this to me, because I saved so hard and tried so hard to save money and watch my pennies,” Jan said. ”I felt so gutted that someone could do this to me.”

Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said: "If you’re contacted out of the blue from a number you don’t recognise but the person is claiming to be someone you know and are requesting financial assistance – stop and think as it could protect you and your money.

“These messages may appear genuine but your money could end up in the pockets of a criminal, so it’s okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you. Try and reach out to the person directly by another form of communication to confirm that their request for help is genuine as it could be a scam.”