Parents whose 12-year-old daughter died by suicide call cellphones a ‘lethal weapon’

Former President Donald Trump commands the GOP field, according to new NYT/Siena College polling. Trump leads Ron Desantis, his closest rival, by 37% points. No other candidate scores above three percent with likely Republican primary voters, despite the growing legal troubles for Trump. Jonathan Lemire, AB Stoddard, and Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. DeSantis is “not your target, but they won't go after the guy who should be because they're afraid of him. They're afraid of his base,” Steele said. “And until that changes, none of this matters. We can just call this race and move on to something else.”