Parents of woman and man killed in crash urges responsibility ahead of New Year’s Eve

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. (KFOR) — It’s been three years since the Murrow family lost their 19-year-old daughter Marissa to a drink driver.

Since then, the Murrows have made it their mission to urge drivers to think twice before drinking and getting behind a wheel.

“She loved life. She loved God,” said Kristy Murrow.

A day doesn’t go by that Jeff and Kristy Murrow don’t think about their daughter Marissa, who’s life was cut short in October of 2020.

“Our daughter was starting her sophomore year in college,” said Kristy. “She was hit head on by a drunk driver.”

That driver is Malcom Penney, who has a history of DUI convictions and was sentenced to life in prison for killing Marissa.

“He could be living his life, and so could we,” said Kristy.

As a way to support other families who have been through similar tragedies, Marissa’s parents started a group called “VOID”, which stands for Victims Of Impaired Drivers.

“It’s time to be together, to support each other, to honor our victims,” said Jeff.

The groups’ goal is to bring an end to impaired driving.

They also have a private facebook where parents like Denise Lewis can share their stories.

“When I understood they’re going through exactly what we went through, it was easier,” said Lewis.

Lewis lost her only son, Sean and his bestfriend Luke to a repeat DUI offender in 2017.

She said she’s finds comfort in the group.

“It felt like you had a place to go and someone who can advocate,” said Lewis.

While the end of the year often brings celebration, it’s a painful reminder for some parents.

The Murrow’s and Lewis are hoping their loss will remind others to make the right choices.

“A designated driver or use a rideshare, make a plan and stick to it,” said Jeff.

